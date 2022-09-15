Byron Castillo SKIPS Thursday’s hearing despite being summoned by FIFA to attend

Chile’s hopes of a last-minute World Cup ticket in extraordinary circumstances were boosted on Thursday when Ecuadorian Byron Castillo failed to attend a FIFA Appeals Committee hearing on his nationality.

FIFA had ordered Castillo to make himself available for the hearing, which was led remotely by three judges from Zurich, after Sports post revealed new evidence by publishing an audio recording of the Ecuadorian international revealing birth records that matched his Colombian birth certificate earlier this week.

Castillo, however, was unwilling to submit to cross-examination by the judges, forcing Ecuadorian Football Federation officials to plead his case.

Ecuador’s Byron Castillo (pictured right) did not attend a FIFA nationality hearing

FIFA has called on Castillo to attend their appeals committee hearing on Thursday

The Chilean FA claims to have documents showing that Castillo was never eligible to represent Ecuador – a case ostensibly supported by his audio confession – and that as a result they would have to forfeit the qualifiers he played in, leading Chile to believe. World Cup would send.

FIFA has 20 days to make a ruling, but with the World Cup just nine weeks away, they are expected to announce their decision within days. The FIFA judge presiding over the case is Neil Eggleston, an American who served in the White House under President Barack Obama.

Chile could take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne if FIFA contradicts them, but time is running out as Ecuador will take part in the opening match of the World Cup against Qatar on November 20.