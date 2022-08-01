Byron Bay Writers Festival has to relocate after Splendour in the Grass destroys park

A popular festival has been forced to relocate after its usual venue was turned into a rubbish dump by tens of thousands of revelers at Splendor in the Grass.

The Byron Writers Festival will be held between August 26 and 28 at the Elements of Byron resort – rather than North Byron Parklands, in northern NSW.

The Writers’ Festival said the parks needed rest and restoration after torrential rains turned the site into a swamp during Splendor.

The damage was compounded by the 50,000 revelers who attended the three-day event in July, leaving trash, crumpled tents and deflated mattresses.

The Bryon Writers Festival has moved from its normal North Byron Parklands home after Splendor in the Grass revelers left the site in a chaotic mess

The Writers’ Festival said the parks needed rest and restoration after torrential rains turned the site into a swamp during Splendor

Writers Festival director Zoe Pollock said organizers had no choice but to move the upcoming event.

“It was basically a mutual decision with North Byron Parklands that it would be best to move to another location if that was possible,” she said.

The Writers Festival will feature authors such as controversial Native historian Bruce Pascoe, ABC gardening guru Costa Georgiadis, movie star Bryan Brown and English philosopher AC Grayling.

“We have a great team and I am very confident to make this last minute change,” Ms Pollock said the ABC.

News of the move is likely to inflame locals who have already angrily accused Splendor of destroying their idyllic coastal town.

Footage of hastily cleared festival grounds showed tents, piles of trash, deflated mattresses and thousands of pairs of dirty boots left behind.

Locals took to social media to cheat the festival guests, while environmentalists labeled the festival “unsustainable”.

“Every year, whole tents, Eskies, chairs and all kinds of perfectly usable equipment are dumped because larvae lack the brain cells to know how to pack it or take it to the donation spots,” one resident bellowed.

“I wish there was a way to avoid this.”

A pair of muddy boots was found on the side of the road in the city of Byron Bay after Splendor finished

Hundreds of boots were left behind after customers cleaned up local shops as the festival descended into a mud puddle

Some residents have called for the music festival to be moved permanently from the area because of the damage.

“In these times they couldn’t run it without strict environmental guidelines,” said one resident. “But it’s all about the money…as usual.”

Greens candidate Sue Higginson said Splendor is at its core about “mega money, environmental destruction and the pain and suffering of the local community.”

“The country is home to endangered ecological communities, 28 endangered species and is the site of an important aboriginal cultural heritage,” she wrote on Facebook.

‘The Splendor in the Grass site is part of the easternmost major wildlife corridor in Australia. It is the only intact corridor connecting the ancient deep forests of Gondwana Wollumbin with the unique subtropical coastal lowlands.

This year’s Splendor, the first to be held in three years, was marred by disastrous weather, poor planning, extensive cancellations and allegations of customer incompetence.

Beautiful patrons left the campground littered with discarded items and general trash.

Festival workers had the unenviable task of cleaning up thousands of pieces of discarded belongings

The trail of destruction even made its way into the city, with notoriously unwelcome locals saying people had left their dirty shoes in the streets 25 kilometers from the festival site.

“I notice there is a trail of muddy shoes and rubber boots running through town this morning, where people have thrown them into gutters and onto sidewalks,” one resident posted on Facebook.

“You’re coming back to get this, aren’t you?” said another.

On Splendor’s website, it claims it has a “heap of environmental programs” to help every customer “become a renegade and eco-warrior during your time” at the festival.

“In 2019, Splendor in the Grass won a green gong at the NSW Government Green Globe Awards, an event that recognizes sustainability leaders across NSW, as well as projects and events that promote events that encourage others to make positive change for the environment,” organizers said.

“From encouraging bus rides or ride-sharing, to promoting waste reduction initiatives, BYO bottles and reusable cups, we’re always looking for more ways to keep our footprint light. Spread the good vibes about the environment and lead by example.’

Local volunteers take unwanted items from people to recycle

Festival fans used social media to express their anger at the poorly organized festival.

In a closing statement, Splendor Co-CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco thanked the country’s “best festival team” for their efforts, but also put an apologetic tone on issued hit.

“We apologize for any inconvenience you experienced during our 20th Splendor. It certainly wasn’t our easiest show, but even with the trials and tribulations we are so happy to be back with our Splendor family of customers, our amazing events team and our colleagues from the Australian music industry,” they wrote.

“As always, we really tried to provide the best possible experience in very challenging conditions. The pure collective spirit lifted us out of the mud and put music back on our stages where it hadn’t been for years. Thank you to all the patrons who held onto their tickets for so long.

“We also recognize all new festival goers and those who haven’t experienced a rain hit event before, we understand it was a lot for you.

“We have the best festival team in the country and, given the circumstances, we have done everything we can. We consulted the weather gods and they tell us 2023 is going to be great.”