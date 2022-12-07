Byron Bay surfing incident: Mum Ayumi Nohara rushed into surgery over Main Beach surfboard abuse

Do you know more? Email tita.smith@mailonline.com

He is asking for help in identifying the man so he can take the matter to the police.

Her partner, Nharyan Feldmann, said the man abused her and then walked away.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother of two suffered gruesome leg injuries after being hit by a surfer on a popular northern NSW beach.

Ayumi Nohara, 42, was surfing at Byron Bay’s main beach at around 12:00pm on Sunday when a buddy struck her as she was paddling back to shore.

The man ran over the top of her leg, ripping a large chunk of meat down to the bone, before berating her for the collision.

“He shoved his board in her face and said ‘look at the damage you’ve done to my board’ and then yelled at her before leaving her bleeding on the sand,” teammate Nharyan Feldmann told Daily Mail Australia.

Passers-by rushed to Ms. Nohara’s aid, and a kind stranger named Sam took her to the local hospital, where she was told the wound was so deep they couldn’t sew it up.

Ayumi Nohara (pictured) has been left with a horrifying leg injury after being hit by a surfer.

After being forced to leave him unattended overnight, she went to Tweed Hospital the next day and was sedated for ‘serious’ specialist surgery to stitch him up.

Ms. Nohara suffered a large tear in her leg and had to undergo a specialized operation.

Ms. Nohara is now at home recovering on crutches after receiving 15 stitches.

Feldman said he was shocked and outraged when he later found out what happened to his partner during their morning surf.

He said the situation was made even more infuriating since it wasn’t his fault as while surfing the responsibility falls on the person riding the wave to avoid others in his way.

“She caught a wave not too far from her, she didn’t have enough time and she couldn’t avoid it,” Feldmann said.

“Accidents happen in the waves, but more often than not, the people responsible are caring and considerate. But to verbally abuse someone, hurt them, and then just walk away is amazing.

‘We have two children, one with a disability. You won’t be able to walk or work for at least two weeks, and Christmas is coming up.

Feldmann said they went to the police but were not “particularly interested” and that accidents in the waves did not fall “under their jurisdiction.”

Ms. Nohara is now at home recuperating on crutches. Feldmann said her injury is still “pretty bad” but that she is “very tough.”

He now hopes that anyone with information on the identity of the man involved or footage of the incident will come forward so they can take the matter further.

Feldmann said Nohara was shocked and scared and didn’t remember much of the man’s appearance, but he spoke with an Australian accent and had a black and white surfboard that would break the tip.

They hope to be able to recover the CCTV footage of the Surf Club later this week, which may help.

Hoping to gain insight, Feldmann shared the ordeal in a Facebook post Monday, with many condemning the surfer’s actions and sending Nohara well wishes.

“That’s absolutely disgusting. I’m so mad for you, you totally, totally suck,” one person said.

Another added: “That’s beyond bad behaviour, I’m sorry this happened to you.” Have a speedy recovery.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.