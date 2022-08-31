Byron Bay property of billionaire Brian Flannery on sale for $180milion

A billionaire family has marketed its exclusive property in Byron Bay with private access to one of Australia’s most famous beaches for around $180 million.

The 40-acre property has already attracted the attention of several wealthy individuals after it was put up for sale by Rich Lister Brian Flannery and his wife Peggy.

It has 0.7 miles of beachfront and is next to Flannery’s Elements of Byron Resort, just outside Byron Bay.

The exclusive NSW town that rose to fame as a hippie hamlet in the 1970s is now the country’s most expensive place to buy property and has been dubbed ‘Aussiewood’ for its beautiful beaches, thriving party scene and host to A-list celebrities .

It is home to the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Elle MacPherson, and local sources believe the Flannery coal mining clan property could bring in between $160 and $180 million – with the potential to transform the land into an exclusive community of nine properties.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky soak up the sun in Byron Bay. They are two of the stars who moved to the township

Potential buyers with sufficient depth have until September 28 to show interest in the land that previously housed a nine-hole golf course.

The family’s KTQ Group has appointed Christian Sergiacomi of Pacifico Property and Wayne Bunz of CBRE Hotels to market the North Beach Byron location.

“The North Beach Byron campaign provides an opportunity to purchase an exclusive, secure and privately owned land of scale on the beautiful coastline of Byron Bay,” said Mr Bunz.

‘It’s surrounded by nature with no neighbors and it’s just a two-mile walk along the beach to the center of Byron Bay.’

Mr Sergiacomi said that after purchasing the land, the buyer would have several options.

They could keep it for themselves or divide the land from four to nine houses on private land on the beach.

This would allow them to create an exclusive community that could accommodate multiple private family homes, subject to council approval.

“Following the repurposing, we have been approached by several interested parties wishing to purchase all or part of the site, which has prompted us to formally market it,” KTQ Group Development Director Jeremy Holmes said in a statement yesterday.

Byron Bay has seen a rise in property values ​​since the start of the pandemic and is a popular destination for sunbathers

The North Belongil Beach site is part of the 90 acres of land in Byron Bay that the Flannerys first purchased 12 years ago for $18.5 million.

They later developed the luxury resort Elements of Byron through their KTQ Group at a cost of $120 million.

Byron Bay has seen a rise in property values ​​since the start of the pandemic.

Rich Listers like Merivale boss Justin Hemmes and the Laundy family have secured pubs and hotels in the area.

However, the affordability crisis is now so bad that the popular city plans to build social housing so that middle-class professionals with a degree can still live there.

Younger Generation X and millennials are increasingly moving to regional areas such as the Gold Coast and Newcastle, with house prices in Sydney and Melbourne now beyond the reach of middle-income people who buy alone.

But in Byron Bay, Kiama and Victoria’s Surf Coast, the opposite is happening: the number of new residents moving out of a capital city during the year is falling.

A home in Byron Bay typically costs $1,230 a week to rent, making it even more expensive than beachfront suburbs like Coogee in Sydney, data from SQM Research shows.

Byron Mayor Michael Lyon said high property and rents also meant that the popular city would not have enough staff in restaurants and cafes this summer.

“It’s a big, big problem for much of our community as both owner-occupied and rental housing is becoming increasingly out of reach for a large proportion of people,” he recently told the Daily Mail Australia.

“This is impacting businesses and their ability to hire, and there isn’t really a company in Byron Shire right now that isn’t struggling to hire staff.

“We’re going to be in real trouble if we have a busy tourist season.”