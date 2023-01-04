Byron Bay parking attendant issues $120 fine to woman who reversed her car into space

The Council enforced this rule because drivers left their boots up

A driver was shocked and confused after receiving a $120 parking fine for simply backing her vehicle into a parking space.

The Byron Bay local parked in the Main Beach car park in the CBD without realizing that all vehicles had to park in the nose first.

She returned to her car to find a ticket and admitted she had not seen a sign warning motorists, “Always enter.”

“Can someone please explain to me why it is now illegal to reverse into a park?” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The woman wondered why the fine for reversing was so expensive before warning others entering the popular coastal town.

“Here we pay to park and get a $120 fine. Just awesome!’

‘Has anyone else experienced this? Could the SMALL print be ABOVE!? Please share to warn others,” the woman wrote.

She added photos of a parking attendant in the parking garage issuing fines to other motorists.

Some local residents agreed that the fine was unreasonable and accused the municipality of “increasing revenue”.

‘The most stupidly idiotic rule only Australia has, to line the pockets of the council. Damn wankers,” one wrote.

‘It would be nice if the municipality put up a big sign, but it’s a big cash cow. I warn anyone I see parking that way,” said another.

Others berated the woman for not reading the sign.

A few users claimed that the reason the rule was put in place was to keep exhaust fumes away from people on the sidewalk and local shops.

Byron Bay Council previously only allowed reverse parking in the CBD, with those parking noses risking a fine first.

This rule was reversed in early 2010 and the council donated $50,000 to replace all parking signs in the area.

A spokesperson for the Byron Bay Council told Daily Mail Australia: ‘The reason for not reversing parking at the Main Beach car park in Byron Bay is because some drivers who park backwards open their boots and leave them across the adjacent public footpath.’

“This makes it more difficult for people to walk on the sidewalk.”

“Like any other traffic rule, this one represents basic courtesy to other people.”

The spokesperson added that the amount chosen for the fine was set by the NSW Parliament and not the Council.