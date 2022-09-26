Byron Bay influencer left behind after violent criminals stole his diamond engagement ring

Byron Bay influencer Jade Kevin Foster recalls the terrifying moment when a group of criminals stole his diamond engagement ring after a night out in Brisbane.

Foster, known for his starring role in the Netflix reality show Byron Baes, was attacked on June 15, but has only now found the strength to publicly discuss his harrowing experience.

In an exclusive conversation with Daily Mail Australia this week, Foster spoke of how he was at a promotional event in a nightclub with a friend in Brisbane when a group of men started stalking him.

“I saw a group of three men outside my VIP booth at the event. They drank very slowly and stared at me, but didn’t think too much about it,” Foster recalls.

Unfortunately, the star had inadvertently made it easy for the men to find him by posting his location on Instagram.

“I never had to hesitate or question myself before posting on my social media to tell fans where I’ll be or where I’m going, because I’ve only had positive encounters from followers who have come to my location to tell me to meet,” he wailed.

Pictured is Foster’s pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which was stolen during his June 15 attack in Brisbane

Foster left the club alone at 4 a.m. and jumped into an Uber.

Little did he know that he was being followed by the same men who were watching him in the club.

“As I was taken home and walked in, the same three men—now wearing different colored hoodies and sweaters—came up to me and threw me against my concrete wall next to my garage,” he recalls.

Foster found fame starring on Netflix reality show Byron Baes. (Pictured: Foster pictured with Byron Baes co-stars Lauren Johansen-Bell (left) and Jessica Johansen-Bel (right)

“The leader put his hand firmly over my mouth and told me to be quiet while a second man grabbed my hand and stole my engagement ring.”

Foster’s fiancé, fellow influencer Johnny Magz, slept inside.

‘The third man kept asking me aggressively ‘Who else is home?’ to which I replied, “My partner,” he continued.

“When the chieftain took his hand from my mouth, I screamed so loud that the neighbors across the street turned on their lights. The men then jumped back into their car and drove off.’

“I was in complete shock, I couldn’t breathe and thought I was having a heart attack, I couldn’t believe what just happened.”

Foster immediately went to the police station “hysterical with disbelief,” but claims the officer told him to come back when the station opened at 8 a.m.

The three men were not found and Foster’s ring was never recovered.

“I have not been helped at all and have completely lost all faith in our justice system,” Foster said.

“While I am upset about the value and materialistic possession of the ring, I am more upset about the sentimental value that I have now lost and cannot be replaced.”

The incident has also caused lasting psychological damage to Foster, who says he now struggles to trust others.

‘I am afraid and constantly anxious to look over my shoulder. I wouldn’t wish on anyone what happened to me,” he said.

Foster said he hopes his plight is a warning to others to be more careful about broadcasting their exact location on social media.