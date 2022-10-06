Byron Baes star Jade Kevin Foster pleads guilty to being a public nuisance

<!–

A Byron Bay Influencer has pleaded guilty to public nuisance after clashing with a security guard while being kicked out of The Clock Hotel in Surfer’s Paradise on September 16 for being drunk.

Byron Baes star Jade Kevin Foster was heard screaming ‘I’ve got 1.2 million followers on Instagram’ and calling security ‘c**ts’ as he was tackled to the ground and restrained at the Gold Coast pub.

Wearing a purple tracksuit, he screamed: ”I’m a gay man, I’m going to fuck your life”.

‘I’ve got 1.2 million followers on Instagram, you’re going to lose your job – look at my outfit, it’s worth more than your house c**t … it’ll look good on Instagram!’ he was heard shouting.

Southport Magistrates Court heard the Netflix star had previously been issued an infringement notice for a similar offense and fined $827.

Foster’s lawyer Brooke Winter said her client admitted his behavior was ‘disgusting’ and that alcohol consumption and mental health issues affected him on the night in question.

“He sent an email to our office saying, ‘I am embarrassed and disgusted by the behavior I displayed and I promise never to let this happen again,'” Winter said, according to The Daily Telegraph.

‘He is on a four-year work contract and he knows his actions could have all that removed.’

Winter pleaded with the court that the influencer, who earns enough money from his social media and contracts with Netflix and Warner Bros., is involved in charity and recently won an award from the Australian LGBTQI Forum.

However, Magistrate Michelle Dooley branded Foster’s behavior ‘not acceptable’.

“It’s up to you to know what your alcohol consumption should be,” she told Foster.

‘Anything else you might have in your life will be tarnished if you behave like this in public – it took a lot of people trouble and effort to hold you back.’

He was fined $1400 but spared a conviction.

Foster found viral fame after being photographed with Kim Kardashian in 2014.

He went on to star in Netflix’s Byron Baes and billed himself as ‘Australia’s biggest male influencer’ on the reality series.

But social media talent agent and co-star Alex Reid accused Foster of buying followers after allegedly discovering 451,000 of his fans were from Turkey alone.

Foster recently hit back at claims he bought Instagram followers after the authenticity of his 1.2 million followers was called into question on the Netflix show.

The insight page confirmed that the majority of Jade’s followers are indeed from Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

This is strong evidence that his following is indeed real, and contradicts Alex’s claim that most of his followers are from Turkey.