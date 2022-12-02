By performing, cricket and cummins will win new friends

For a brief moment in the early afternoon, teenage spectators in the Justin Langer Stand at the end of Perth Stadium unfurled a banner reading ‘Justice for JL’, more or less at the same time as the former Australian coach was speaking in the commentary box to the stood on the other side.
After the banner was taken down by security, the same group launched into a “we want Justin/justice” chant, seemingly as much to break the tedium of a stern occupation by the top West Indies order as to quell a Western Australian uprising of the 11,272 in attendance.
What followed, however, was a reminder of a fundamental truth to the game in Australia: cricket success can be a powerful bridge-builder.
Pat Cummins, who has been criticized in recent weeks by a vocal minority for his principled beliefs in mitigating climate change and supporting equality, found a classic way to hit his counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite.
That was Cummins’ 200th Test wicket, a milestone achieved in just 44 Tests – Sir Alec Bedser, Sir Richard Hadlee, Joel Garner, Ravi Jadeja and Kagiso Rabada the others at the same club – achieved despite six injury-plagued years between his first game and his second.
By reaching the goal, Cummins won admiration not only from the same supporters who chanted for Langer, but also from others in the stadium who had objected to his stance in other areas. A principled cricketer is still a cricketer.
Since Langer’s departure in February, those in and around the team have known that performance on the pitch, winning games and trophies is the only way to quell the noise of many of their former mentor’s friends in high places.
Likewise, Cummins’ ability to voice its views on what cricket can do to mitigate the impacts of climate change – epitomized by its host of a Cricket For Climate summit in Sydney this year, and its advocacy of solar panels on the roofs of homes and houses. cricket clubs – will be in direct proportion to how often he takes wickets.