By performing, cricket and cummins will win new friends

For a brief moment in the early afternoon, teenage spectators in the Justin Langer Stand at the end of Perth Stadium unfurled a banner reading ‘Justice for JL’, more or less at the same time as the former Australian coach was speaking in the commentary box to the stood on the other side.

After the banner was taken down by security, the same group launched into a “we want Justin/justice” chant, seemingly as much to break the tedium of a stern occupation by the top West Indies order as to quell a Western Australian uprising of the 11,272 in attendance.

Pat Cummins removes Kraigg Brathwaite to collect his 200th test wicket. Credit:Getty

What followed, however, was a reminder of a fundamental truth to the game in Australia: cricket success can be a powerful bridge-builder.

Pat Cummins, who has been criticized in recent weeks by a vocal minority for his principled beliefs in mitigating climate change and supporting equality, found a classic way to hit his counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite.