By boat and jet ski, volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts

SANIBEL ISLAND, Florida (AP) — There was no time to lose. As Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida, Bryan Stern, a United States Army veteran, and others began assembling crews, boats, and even crowbars for the urgent task that was soon to come: rescuing hundreds of people who could become trapped. by floods.

“As soon as the sun came up, we started rolling,” said Stern, who put together a search-and-rescue team last year called Project Dynamo, which has conducted operations in Afghanistan, Ukraine and now Florida.

Project Dynamo has rescued more than 20 people, many of them elderly residents who were cut off when the Category 4 storm washed away a bridge connecting mainland Florida to Sanibel Island, a crescent-shaped swath of shell-strewn sand popular with tourists. housing about 7,000 inhabitants.

On a stretch of beach, etched in the sand, immediate help was called: “Help”, “SOS”.

As local authorities continue to reach out to people isolated on barrier islands or trapped by floodwaters, others unwilling to be bystanders have sprung into action, sometimes risking their own safety or setting aside their own losses and trials. to support official rescue operations. It’s not a new phenomenon: grassroots rescue groups have responded to past disasters, even after Hurricane Ida pounded Louisiana last year.

While some officials frown upon people conducting their own rescue operations — especially in the early stages when it’s not safe enough or the rescuers don’t have training — others welcome any help.

“It restores your view of humanity, as it were. You see people helping out and they’re not getting paid for it,” said Tim Barrett, head of training at the Sanibel Fire Department. “There are even people whose houses have been destroyed, but they are helping them. They are still helping other people.”

It can be dangerous work. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the violent storm, which swept some areas with winds of 150 mph or more and ravaged the coast with ocean waves.

“We are still trying to save people. I mean, this is just terrible that people have lost their lives. It’s horrific that people might still be in the rubble,” Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“But I’ve talked to the sheriffs and first responders and they’re trying to get to these people as soon as possible,” he said. “They’ve been working to evacuate people who have stayed, places like Sanibel and Pine Island and Fort Myers Beach.”

The storm has claimed the lives of dozens in Florida and more bodies have been recovered.

Matt Mengel and his friends said they’ve made seven rescues so far, most of them elderly Sanibel Island residents that they reached on jet skis.

“We had gas. We had jet skis. We had water. We had food and snacks. And our mission was simply to find them, dead or alive,” he said.

He called the destruction of the area, where he has lived for seven years, heartbreaking. “It was sad to see our house destroyed and our favorite places destroyed.”

The group’s rescue missions began Friday after they hadn’t heard from a friend who lives and works on Sanibel Island. That friend was found safe and sound, but they soon found others who needed help.

Just as they were leaving, Mengel’s friend heard a woman calling for help. They responded and found a couple desperate to leave the island.

A Coast Guard helicopter patrolled the area, and Mengel — with the help of Project Dynamo’s crew — began frantically waving for attention. The helicopter spotted him and landed on the beach to chase the couple away.

“I just wanted to help,” Mengel said.

A local television station told how three siblings — Leah, Evan and Jayden Wickert — helped save about 30 people from rising waters in a neighborhood in Naples.

The water had deepened to about 6 feet (almost 2 meters) near them, and people stood up to what they could to keep their necks above water. The siblings used kayaks and boats to rescue people.

“There were a lot of people standing on their benches to get out of the water,” Leah Wickert told WBBH-TV.

Betty Reynolds, 73, expressed her appreciation for the men who came to rescue her after she spent days in her damaged Sanibel Island home.

“You hate to leave a house you’ve lived in for 47 years,” she said, but said it was full of “a lot of mud.”

She said she was not evacuated before the storm because she and her home survived previous storms unscathed. But she said this one surprised her: “I just didn’t believe there would be that much storm surge.”

Reynolds was taken off the island on Saturday while Stern and his Project Dynamo team were on another mission, after they received a text from a man concerned about his mother.

Stern, whose cohorts are also military veterans, speaks quickly and is full of bravado. On a recent trip to Sanibel Island, he landed a boat right on the beach, jumped into the water when it hit the sand and ran to shore.

“It’s like D-Day,” he said afterwards.

When there was no answer at the house of the woman whose son had texted, his team used a crowbar to enter, with the son’s permission.

Stern said he couldn’t watch. His rescue project grew out of his frustrations as he watched Americans and their allies struggle to escape Afghanistan last year.

Since then, he has turned his attention to helping people flee the war in Ukraine, where Stern and his team plan to return soon after what he called a short “vacation” in Florida.

