Washington: Previous United States astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who ended up being the 2nd human being to stroll on the moon over half a century earlier, got wed on his 93rd birthday, stating he and his bride-to-be were “as thrilled as eloping teens”.

“On my 93rd birthday … I am delighted to reveal that my veteran love Dr Anca Faur & I have actually gotten married,” Aldrin tweeted to his more than 540,000 Twitter fans on Friday.

The tweet consisted of images of Aldrin in a tuxedo and Faur, reported by United States media as being 63 years of age, in a long-sleeve wedding event dress.

Aldrin acquired around the world popularity and a location in history by setting foot on the moon 20 minutes after fellow astronaut, Neil Armstrong, had actually taken his impressive primary step on July 20, 1969, as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 objective.