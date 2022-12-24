Buyers are dropping premium supermarkets in favor of cheaper alternatives amid a cost-of-living crisis

Shoppers are switching supermarkets en masse as rising food prices take their toll on households, a study finds.

Nearly half of consumers have turned to cost-cutting alternatives during the cost-of-living crisis, according to research from Paragon Bank.

It comes as inflation — driven in part by rising food and fuel costs — reached a 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October, before falling to 10.7 percent last month, sparking hopes that inflation may have reached its peak. reached peak.

With millions of Brits feeling the squeeze, savvy shoppers have been looking for ways to cut back on essentials, with 46 per cent switching supermarkets as a result.

Revealed: 18% of shoppers said they hadn’t bought from Waitrose since the cost of living crisis, while 10% said they had switched from Sainsbury’s. Meanwhile, Aldi, Iceland, Tesco and Asda saw customer numbers grow, according to data from Paragon Bank

The worse-performing premium supermarkets Marks & Spencer, Ocado and Waitrose all saw customer numbers drop by at least 50 percent, according to the survey of 2,500 people.

Research showed that the number of people who shopped at Marks & Spencer before the cost of living crisis was 47 per cent, but had dropped to 21 per cent by December 2022.

Waitrose saw its customer base fall by half, from 33 percent to 14 percent, as did online supermarket Ocado, which fell from 8 to 4 percent.

The decrease in the number of purchases from premium supermarkets coincided with an increase in the use of cost-saving alternatives. Aldi, Lidl, Iceland and Farmfoods all grew during this period.

Aldi saw the biggest increase in people shopping with them: just three percent said they used before the cost-of-living crisis hit, compared to 82 percent now.

Lidl also saw huge gains, with just five per cent of people saying they used to shop at the discounter, compared to 70 per cent now.

Frozen supermarket Iceland also performed well, with just seven percent saying they have shopped, compared to 35 percent in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Farmfoods, which has more than 300 stores in the UK, has seen its customer base almost triple, from five per cent before the crisis to 14 per cent now.

Grocery giants also saw a shift in their consumer pattern with mixed results across four of the market leaders.

More people said they had shopped at Tesco (17 per cent) and Asda (22 per cent) than before the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons both saw declines of 10 percent and 3 percent respectively.

And many are not only switching supermarkets, but also cutting back on eating out and ordering takeout, the study found.

About 45 percent of households said they had reduced the number of times they dined out at restaurants and cafes, while another 32 percent said they ordered fewer take-out meals due to budget constraints.

Derek Sprawling, Director of Savings at Paragon Bank, said: “With savers facing persistently high food costs, it is understandable that they are taking pragmatic steps to find a better value to limit the impact of inflation.”

While overall consumer price inflation (CPI) fell in November, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose slightly.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), food and beverage inflation stood at 16.5 percent in the 12 months to November 2022, compared to 16.4 percent in October.

Models suggest the last rate that would have been higher was 45 years ago, in September 1977, when it was estimated at 17.6 percent.

The ONS said the the largest upward effect came from bread and cereals, where bread prices rose between October and November 2022 but fell between the same two months in 2021.

This was partly offset by a small downward effect from fruit, where prices rose less this year than a year ago, they added.