Buy now pay later firms face advertising clampdown

[noscript_1]

City watchdogs have warned that ads for some buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) products fail to signal the risks of debt for customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has already warned BNPL companies that while the industry itself is unregulated, promotions of its services must still comply with existing rules.

The regulator had seen promotions from BNPL that did not “prominently” warn consumers about the risks of taking on debt they cannot repay, as well as the consequences of missed payments and the potential impact on their credit rating.

Debt risk: the WVA| said it has already warned BNPL companies that while the industry itself is unregulated, promotions of its services must still comply with existing rules

BNPL allows customers to split the cost of purchases into installments, often without interest or fees unless they fail to pay back on time.

The payment method is popular with younger shoppers and in sectors such as clothing and fast fashion.

But the industry, which includes major players such as Klarna and Clearpay, has come under increasing scrutiny over growing concerns that it could unknowingly drive customers into debt.

The FCA has published a consultation paper ahead of a possible legislative change that would require companies to obtain its approval for financial promotions.

The watchdog said the planned changes would allow “more rapid action” against financial promotions that were inaccurate or left consumers vulnerable to scams.

BNPL products are classified as ‘high risk’ by the regulator, alongside other unregulated investments such as cryptocurrencies.

“The regulator wants to put pressure on the buy-now-pay-later market and make sure people fully understand the risks of using the products,” said Laura Suter, head of personal finance at broker AJ Bell.

She added that the FCA’s intervention came “at the right time” given growing concerns that some will rely more heavily on BNPL over the Christmas period, potentially creating a debt time bomb set to go off in the new year.

These were fueled by statistics showing a surge in BNPL’s popularity, with recent data showing that 27 percent of consumers were already using the products for purchases.

“During the cost-of-living crisis and expected recession, it is inevitable that more people will turn to alternative forms of debt such as buy-now-pay-later and it is critical that they get in with their eyes open to the risks,” Suter said. .

The FCA’s plans come as MPs will vote later today on an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act that would require the government to publish rules for BNPL within 28 days of the act taking effect.

Labor’s front bench is expected to support the amendment tabled by Labor MP Stella Creasy, while several Conservative back-bench MPs are also expected to support the measure.