Buxton ute smash: Final funerals take place for Summer Williams, Antonio Desisto

Hundreds of mourners flock to the last two funerals of a group of teenagers killed in a horror crash south west of Sydney.

Summer Williams (14) and Antonio Desisto (16) will be remembered at funerals Monday after they were killed along with three school friends in the September 6 crash in Buxton.

The close-knit community of Wollondilly mourns the five teenagers who died when the ute they were traveling in capsized and crashed into two trees.

Summer’s funeral will be held at St Mark’s Anglican Church in Picton, while Antonio’s farewell will be said at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Leppington.

Over the weekend, friends and family of 15-year-old Gabby McLennan gathered in Leppington, dressed in her favorite shade of sky blue, to mourn the high school student and the local football player.

Hundreds gathered at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tahmoor Friday for the funeral of Lily Van De Putte, 14, who was remembered for her kind nature.

“She was not only beautiful, she had a beautiful heart,” said Lily’s father John Van De Putte during the funeral service.

The life of 15-year-old Tyrese Bechard was celebrated Thursday at HisHouse Church in Picton.

Face-to-face learning at Picton High School, where all the teens attended, went online until Tuesday to allow students and educators to attend the funerals.

The victims are commemorated in the area with balloon tributes, with a different color for each teenager.

Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould called it a “very, very difficult” time for the region, and the municipality has established a mayoral emergency fund to provide financial support to the families of the victims.

The driver of the ute, 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards, has been taken into custody after being charged with five dangerous driving charges resulting in death and will appear in court again on Monday.