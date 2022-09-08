Buxton ute crash: Father of victim demands dramatic change to P-plate laws

The heartbroken father of a 14-year-old girl who died in the horrific crash that killed five teenagers has demanded a dramatic change to P-plate laws.

John Van De Putte, the father of Lily, who was killed in the accident in Buxton south west of Sydney, is pushing that any driver with a provisional license should not be allowed to carry passengers to avoid a repeat of the tragedy.

The grieving father also says motorists must be at least 20 before they can get behind the wheel.

Lily Van De Putte, the Nissan Navara in which she was a passenger, along with friends including Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Antonio Desisto and another teenager who cannot be named by name or for legal reasons, died against a tree Tuesday after 8 p.m. clashed.

All five victims were between 14 and 16 years old.

The driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, who appeared in court on Thursday, lost his driver’s license twice in the past two years for speeding and only got his green P plate back a month earlier.

It comes as one of Australia’s leading trauma surgeons warns that the number of tragedies on our country’s roads is soaring.

Mr Van De Putte is convinced that restrictions should now be placed on young drivers to prevent a repeat of the tragedy that has devastated the small community 100km south west of Sydney.

Police alleged that Edwards used his phone to film Snapchat videos of him aggressively turning the wheel and dodging at 90 km/h before the crash.

They further claimed that Edwards, the lone survivor of the horror crash, was overheard by a witness who said, “I screwed up, I’m going to jail.”

The court also heard witnesses who claimed the car was traveling at “high speeds” and on the wrong side of the road before turning back to the right before the accident.

Mr Van De Putte, who is confined to a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis, told A Current Affair that he does not want to waste ’emotional energy’ on being angry with the driver.

But he is convinced that restrictions must now be placed on young drivers to prevent a repeat of the tragedy that has devastated the small community 100km south-west of Sydney.

“I firmly believe that people should not have a driver’s license until they are 20, [before that] they are simply too young’, said Mr Van De Putte.

He also believes that drivers with a provisional license – including red or green P plates – should be allowed to drive alone.

“I think no passengers is a start, not even on their green Ps.”

Tyrell Edwards, 18, (pictured) was reportedly behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara ute when it ran off the road on Tuesday evening and crashed into a tree in southwestern Sydney.

dr. John Crozier, trauma surgeon at Liverpool Hospital, says road deaths have risen since the start of the Covid pandemic and “road safety authorities are quite concerned about the increasing incidents”.

“It is an unacceptably silent epidemic and the price of travel to and from our workplace, or travel to any location, should not be killed or injured in road accidents, most of which are preventable,” he told the newspaper. Daily Telegram.

“There has been, I think, a global Covid-19 observatory of this rising trend in accident incidents.”

dr. Crozier is calling for all vehicles on Australian roads to be equipped with a range of new safety technologies, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Electronic Stability Control.

“We need to spend more on vehicle design, infrastructure and stuff, and change the culture around road use.”

Statistics show that P-plate drivers have far more accidents than experienced road users, especially when driving without adult supervision.

They are also much more likely to be injured or worse than experienced drivers.

Mr Van De Putte said he has ‘no ill feelings’ for the alleged driver, adding that ‘I need to use my emotional energy to recover’.

Pictured left: Summer Williams, who was only 14 when she died in a car accident Tuesday night. Right: Tyrese Bechard

He admitted to having trouble coming to terms with what happened to his youngest daughter Lily.

She texted him, which he didn’t see until it was too late, asking for permission to go outside.

‘It doesn’t seem real,’ said Mr Van De Putte.

“You don’t expect a 14-year-old to die before you, so it’s very traumatic right now.”

Mr Van De Putte described what went through his mind on the way to the identification of Lily’s body, which he described as a ‘caring and empathetic’ child and ‘my little angel’.

“All the way down there I just hoped it was someone else’s daughter, not mine. I know that seems mean, but I hoped.”

Friends and family of the dead teens, all friends from Picton High School, have been united in mourning since the accident.

Another of the shattered parents, Antonio Desisto’s father, Exaven Desisto, said the responsible driver should be held accountable for their actions.

Edwards was charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and was denied bail when he appeared at Picton Local Court via video link on Thursday afternoon.

He was handcuffed and transferred in a prison van to the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Center in Silverwater.