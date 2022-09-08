Buxton Crash: Why experts say the horror smash that killed five teenagers was ‘entirely predictable’

The tragic deaths of five teenagers who died in a horror disaster in southwestern Sydney could have been prevented, road safety experts say.

Five classmates, aged between 14 and 16, were killed on Tuesday evening when a Nissan Navara ute crashed into a tree on East Parade in the small town of Buxton, 100 km south-west of Sydney.

The driver, 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards, was the sole survivor of the crash. The P-plater is charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death.

Experts said the five deaths were the result of a “cocktail of risk factors” that had proved fatal in this case, but were in reality “completely predictable.”

Bunches of flowers have been left by mourners, many Picton High students, at the accident site

At the time of the accident, police said six teenagers were crammed into the five-seater, which had only four seat belts.

Uninhibited passengers are eight times more likely to die in a road accident – in which one of the Buxton victims is flung out of the ute’s cab onto the roadway.

According to the NSW Center for Road Safety, the number of young driver deaths has halved since the introduction of the Graduated Licensing Scheme in 2000.

However, injury prevention expert Professor Rebecca Ivers says that even though the death rate had fallen, young drivers were still overrepresented.

“It just isn’t shifting,” the head of the School of Population Health at the University of NSW told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Prof Ivers said there were some clear risk factors involved in the crash.

Experts say that when a young driver has two or more passengers, they have a two to three times greater risk of being involved in a fatal accident (photo, teenagers kneeling at the accident site)

For example, the number of occupants, the poor quality of the roads in the region, the lack of speed cameras, the age and gender of the driver and the fact that the vehicle had fewer seat belts than occupants.

Research has shown that the more young people in a vehicle, the more likely a driver is to be encouraged by passengers to drive recklessly.

When a young driver has two or more passengers, he has a two to three times higher risk of being involved in a fatal accident.

Statistics have also shown that the driver’s gender can play a role in their crash rate.

Men are responsible for about 76 percent of fatalities on NSW roads, and young drivers were involved in 18 percent of fatalities between 2017 and 2020.

This is despite the fact that the age group only accounts for 13 percent of the license holders.

Remnants of a green P-plate could be where five teenagers died in a car accident

Of the drives involved in fatal accidents between 2017 and 2021, 10 percent were on their P-plates – 74 percent were male and 26 percent were female.

Police have said speed is a possible factor in the Buxton accident. Speed ​​is responsible for a whopping 41 percent of road deaths on NSW roads.

Professor Raphael Grzebieta of the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine said young drivers lack the perception and driving experience to properly assess risks.

“If you’re driving at 80 km/h and you bump into a tree, it’s like driving off the roof of a six-storey building and hoping you survive. They won’t,’ he told the Herald.

He said young drivers rarely crash when accompanied by their parents.

It comes as first responders, residents and devastated friends and family of the victims of the Buxton crash come to terms with the loss of the five Picton High School students.

One of the female victim’s friends (pictured with her mother on Wednesday) cried on the site

Paramedics were pictured sending the male driver to an ambulance that took the 18-year-old to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests (pictured)

Three girls and two boys, all friends between the ages of 14 and 16, were killed in the crash.

THE CRASH THAT KILLED FIVE TEENAGERS A Nissan Navara ute was being driven by 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening when he crashed into a tree. He survived with minor injuries. His passengers were a 16-year-old boy, another 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls who all died on the spot. Edwards is charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death – driving dangerous.

Edwards was found curled up in shock near the ute’s bisected wreckage and was able to speak to first responders before being taken to hospital for treatment and routine tests.

The first person to arrive at the scene was a former nurse who had “seen it all,” but described the havoc at the accident site as “the worst of the worst.”

Local firefighter Cindy Morris, a mother of two, arrived at the horror scene shortly after.

“That was a very difficult job,” she told A Current Affair.

“I’ve been to many fatalities in the area and that was the worst I’ve ever been to. It’s something I have to process and that takes some time.’

A father of one of the girls revealed that he is being haunted by a text he received several hours before the crash, asking, “Dad, can I go out tonight?”

He himself had been in the hospital for surgery that day and missed the text from ‘his baby girl’ while he was undergoing surgery.

“The answer would have been no, it was a school night. But I never got the text,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

He added that he and his family did not hold a grudge against the ride, and said he too is facing a lifetime of grief.

Friends and relatives flocked to the accident site throughout Wednesday.

The father of a 16-year-old male victim placed a pair of runners near the crash tree and emptied a can of Redbull over the flowers.

She posted a photo of the victim as a young girl – Photoshopped with a yellow halo over her head (pictured)

A woman was seen crouching to pay her respects (pictured)

Five teenagers have been killed in a horror crash about 100 km south-west of Sydney

He dropped to his knees on the floor, sobbed and was surrounded by a group of relatives who hugged and cried, as a woman said ‘No!’ screamed.

Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said families of the victims rushed to the scene after hearing about the crash on social media – and that alcohol was not a factor.

“It’s a horrific site for an accident and a tragedy of this magnitude will have ripple effects…for their families, friends and through the local community,” Supt Fuller said.

“I’ve been a police officer for 38 years and it’s one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever seen.

Edwards was refused bail on Thursday to appear before the Picton Local Court.