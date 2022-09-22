Buxton crash victim’s mother breaks her silence

The mother of Buxton victim Summer Williams has broken her silence as she thanks the community for their support since her daughter’s death.

Summer was killed along with her Picton High School peers Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan – all aged between 14 and 16 – when a Nissan Navara ute ran off the road on September 6. hit a tree southwest of Sydney.

The driver and sole survivor, Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged with five charges of dangerous driving and is still in prison on suicide watch.

On Wednesday, Lisa Williams delivered a heartfelt message of appreciation to the community as her family braced themselves for the “tough” journey ahead without their 14-year-old daughter.

‘Thank you [to] the Wollondilly community for the love and support shown to my family during this nightmare,” Ms Williams wrote in a local Facebook group.

Summer Williams, 14, was tragically killed when a car carrying six teenagers plowed into a tree in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, on September 6.

Lisa Williams shared a message of appreciation with her community as they gathered to support the grieving family

“Our family will never be the same and the next chapter is tough.

“Summer loved everyone. She will never be forgotten. I am forever grateful in the community of Wollondilly.

“Thank you, from my family to yours.”

Alongside the post, Ms Williams shared a photo of floral tribute and a silver inflated ‘S’ balloon that had been left for Summer and other victims at the crash site on East Parade.

Other photos taken Monday at the teen’s funeral show dozens of mourners lining the road, with pink ribbons on their wrists in Summer’s honor, as loved ones walked downtown carrying a large photo of her face.

Thousands of friends and loved ones offered their condolences to the grieving family and reminisced about the “nice and beautiful” girl.

“My heart goes out to your family. Summer was such a nice, loving, beautiful young lady that my daughter will miss dearly, like many people around the Wollondilly,’ commented one woman.

Dozens of mourners gather for Summer Williams’ funeral in Picton on Monday

Mourners, wearing pink ribbons in honor of the summer, lined the street as her family walked down the middle of the road

Photos of Summer from different times during her life were placed next to bouquets of flowers during the service on Monday

In honor of the teen, a large silver ‘S’-shaped balloon is attached to a tree at the crash site

“She really touched the hearts of everyone she met.”

Another said: ‘I’m thinking of you and your family Lisa. Summer was certainly an energetic and beautiful girl full of character.’

“Your beautiful summers broadcast was unbelievably beautiful, you and your family should be so proud of yourselves,” wrote a third person.

“An incredibly beloved girl who left a lasting impact on our community.”

Summer, along with Antonio Desisto, were the last of five teens to be buried Monday after services for Tyrese, Lily and Gabby were held late last week.

Unlike the other funerals open to the public, Summer was said goodbye in a private ceremony at St Mark’s Anglican Church in Picton.

The victims are commemorated in the area with balloon tributes, with a different color for each teenager.

While Picton High School mourns the teens, face-to-face learning has gone online until Tuesday to allow students and teachers to attend the funerals.

Wollondilly Shire mayor Matt Gould called it a “very, very difficult” time for the region, and the council has set up a mayoral emergency fund to provide financial support to the families of the victims.

Edwards is due to appear before the NSW Supreme Court on September 26.