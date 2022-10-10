Buxton crash: Ute driver hospitalised in ANOTHER car crash, 'flapped his arms' when he got excited

A young driver who was behind the wheel during a horror crash in which five of his schoolmates died was hospitalized following a previous car crash, a court has heard.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was driving a Nissan Navara ute when it crashed into two trees near the village of Buxton, south-west of Sydney, on September 6.

Edwards was the sole survivor of the crash. Passengers Lily van de Putte, 15, Antonio Desisto, 15, Summer Williams, 14, Tyrese Bechard, 16, and Gabby McLennan, 14, tragically died at the scene.

Edwards has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death.

His mother, Renee Edwards, 37, described his difficult upbringing – and his previous experience in a similar accident – in a bid to support his bail application in the NSW Supreme Court.

In court documents seen by Daily Mail Australia, Ms Edwards said her teenage son grew up with ‘social anxiety’, his best friend was someone he met online known as ‘Sam’ and he had been hospitalized following a previous car accident in 2015, when he was not a driver.

“From a young age, Tyrell presented with problems with social anxiety, problems with showing emotions and social awareness,” Ms Edwards told the court.

Renee Edwards (pictured left), mother of Tyrell (right), who was the driver of a horror crash that killed five teenagers, revealed her son struggled with his mental health

A teacher once caught him ‘hiding under the desk’ in class instead of attending the lesson, she said.

Mrs Edwards said her son did not have many ‘stable friends’ and found it difficult to maintain relationships throughout his formative years, which affected his mental health.

Edwards would exhibit behaviors including “flapping his arms” throughout his teenage years, which his mother said would “show his level of excitement” or if he was overwhelmed, court documents said.

“Tyrell has often succumbed to peer pressure from his younger and more dominant siblings to please them and ease a situation,” Ms Edwards wrote.

‘Tyrell’s brother often comments on his “flapping arms and jumping” when excited or overwhelmed.’

She said he would withdraw from social settings “for no reason at all” and even chose to stay home on his 18th birthday rather than go out celebrating.

There was a ‘rapid decline’ in his well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Edwards said in the statement.

Family members became increasingly concerned about ‘depressing’ posts he made on social media.

‘Tyrell was withdrawn during the Covid period and spent most of his days sleeping. Tyrrell’s only real past was playing games with his siblings and he made a friend online ‘Sam’, she said.

She added that he only had 217 Facebook friends compared to the thousands his siblings had.

His ‘learning difficulties’ were also noticed by his mother, which could trigger anxiety and see him ‘retreat to his room for comfort’.

She also referred to a number of family illnesses and separation from close family members as having an impact on his declining mental state.

But recently Mrs Edwards said her son’s prospects had improved after landing a job with a local excavation company.

‘In the last six months, Tyrell started his employment with (excavation company). During this time I have seen Tyrrell thrive and grow within himself. He has become more engaged in family life and happier in himself,’ said the mother.

Edwards, 18, was driving a Nissan Navara ute when it crashed into two trees near the Wollondilly Shire village of Buxton, south-west of Sydney, in September, killing five teenagers

Gabriella McLennan is pictured on the left with her best friend, Lily van de Putte. They died together in the car accident

His father, Henry Edwards, said in his statement to the court that his son and wife shared an ‘unbreakable bond’ and often joked that he was a ‘mummy’s boy’.

He said he would often take time off work when Edwards struggled with anxiety and said his son was a ‘good kid’ who would ‘do anything for us and anyone he knew’.

“Tyrell struggled with his levels of anxiety…Tyrell found it challenging to find words to express how it was affecting him emotionally and struggled with how to physically contain his emotions,” Mr. Edwards.

‘If I was ever upset with Tyrell, he would never argue or disobey, he would more shut down.

‘Tyrell can’t handle anyone being disappointed in him, he wants to shut himself down to avoid any further conflict to stop any situation.’

Edwards was the sole survivor of the crash, while passengers Lily van de Putte, 15, Antonio Desisto, 15, Summer Williams, 14, Tyrese Bechard, 16, and Gabby McLennan, 14, tragically died (Picture: Gabby McLennan’s funeral)

Antonio Desisto (pictured right) and Summer Williams (left) also died in the September 6 car crash

Tyrese Bechard (pictured) died in the car crash when a Nissan ute crashed into two trees on East Parade in Buxton

Edwards was granted bail under strict conditions, which include working at the excavation company 40 hours a week.

He has to be driven to and from work by his mother. He can also only leave the family home under the supervision of Mrs Edwards and is prohibited from driving himself.

Judge Robert Beech-Jones said Tyrell Edwards ‘feared for his life’ and was badly affected by the fatal accident.

“The psychologist described the applicant as being affected by a combination of prominent distress, complex grief, anxiety, survivor’s guilt and shame, self-condemnation and recognition of the stigma he is likely to face both in the prison environment and the community,” he said.

Shortly after being transferred to Silverwater’s Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre, it was reported that Edwards’ family feared for his life behind bars.

‘I feel … constant fear that my son will not make it through the day,’ Mrs Edwards told the court in a separate statement.

The NSW Corrective Services said in a statement that the “safety and welfare” of prisoners was its “primary concern”.

The statement added that it reviewed the management of inmates, including “vulnerable” people and those at risk due to their mental health.

For confidential crisis support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14