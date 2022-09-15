Buxton crash: Tyrell Edwards to apply for bail after ute smashed into tree and killed five teens

<!–

The teenage driver of a ute that crashed into a tree and killed five of his friends is set to request bail in a bid to be released from prison.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel when his Nissan ute crashed into a tree just before 8pm on September 6 in Buxton, south-west Sydney, killing three girls and two boys from Picton High School, aged between 14 and 16. came to life.

The P-plater was charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and was initially denied bail at Picton Local Court on September 8.

But Edwards will file a petition for bail when he faces the NSW Supreme Court on Monday.

During his first bail application, the court learned that Edwards had previously committed speeding offenses, which resulted in his driver’s license being revoked on two separate occasions.

Police will allege that officers obtained footage of the teens in the car in the hour before the crash, revealing the lives of Antonio Desisto, 16, Tyrese Bechard and Lily van de Putte, 15, and Summer Williams and Gabriella McLennan, both 14.

The court heard Edwards turned the wheel aggressively that night, transmitting at 90 km/h in a Snapchat clip.

Court documents claim that during the video, one of the alleged victims can be heard shouting, ‘We’re leaving, because’.

In an interview with officers, Edwards is said to have told police that his steering wheel started to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

Edwards appeared expressionless in court last week via a video link, sitting with his hands clasped together wearing a black hoodie.

Magistrate Mark Douglass said the decision to refuse bail “wasn’t easy” but he had taken Edwards’ driving history into consideration.

“Given the egregious breach of trust, given the egregious violation of traffic rules that police say took place, this court has no confidence that this particular individual, given the history I have explained, would meet the bail conditions that the court had in this particular case.” case has been made. on time,” said Mr. Douglass.

Edwards, who works as a labourer, has a history of anxiety and was “traumatized” by the incident, the court heard.

Edwards returns to court on Nov. 16. He has no previous criminal history and will receive mental health care while in custody.

