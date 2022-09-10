Buxton crash: Tyrell Edwards struggling behind bars after refused bail on charges relating to crash

Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death in connection with the crash in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, on Tuesday night

A teenager who was behind the wheel of a ute when it crashed into a tree, killing his five friends, struggles and has ‘nothing to live for’ after arriving in prison.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged on five counts of dangerous driving to death in connection with the crash in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, on Tuesday night.

Edwards was the sole survivor of the crash, while passengers were Lily van de Putte, 15, Antonio Desisto, 15, Summer Williams, 14, Tyrese Bechard, 16, and a 14-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons. murdered. all killed.

He was denied bail after appearing in Picton Local Court on Thursday and was taken to Silverwater’s Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre.

A Corrective Services source described Edwards as “flat” and “repentant” as he struggled over the tragedy, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The teen has requested to be placed in pre-trial detention, where he will be for the next two weeks before being transferred to the general prison population or another prison.

Edwards’ first words after the crash are reported to have been, “I screwed up. I’m going to jail,” court documents show.

The teen was denied bail due to his driving habits and his connection to locals in the Macarthur region, when a strong crowd supported him during his bail hearing.

“It’s not an easy decision, he’s a young man who has never been in custody,” Magistrate Mark Douglass said.

During his bail application, the court learned that Edwards had previously committed speeding offenses, which resulted in his driver’s license being suspended on two separate occasions.

A large crowd of supporters attended Tyrell Edwards’ first court hearing in Picton, south-west Sydney, on Thursday.

Devastated loved ones are pictured at the scene of Thursday’s crash

The police assume that officers obtained images of the teenagers in the car an hour before the accident.

Police will allege in court that Edwards filmed himself on Snapchat, turned the wheel aggressively and waved 90km/h that night.

Court documents claim that during the video, one of the alleged victims can be heard shouting, ‘We’re leaving, because’.

Edwards, who works as a labourer, has a history of anxiety and was “traumatized” by the incident, the court heard.

Pictured is Antonio Desisto, 16, one of five victims killed in the Buxton crash on Tuesday

Edwards returns to court on November 16. He has no criminal record. While in custody, he receives mental health care.

Back in Buxton, heartbroken friends, family and school friends continue to mourn the loss of the five teens in the horror series.

Two of the teens were romantically involved and several were in their school uniforms when the ute slammed into a tree on Tuesday night.

The father of one of the girls, 15-year-old Lily Van De Putte, revealed that he was haunted by a text his daughter sent him hours before the crash – she asked, “Dad, can I go out tonight?”