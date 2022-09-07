Buxton crash Picton: Friend reveals she declined to join friends night of fatal crash

Shattered friends and parents of the teens gathered at the accident site today

Ellie Mount said she was invited to join the group but couldn’t stay out late

A distraught teenager has revealed she was asked to join five friends who died in a horrific crash in south-west Sydney, but declined the invitation because she couldn’t stay out too late.

The accident in Buxton near Picton, 100km south west of Sydney on Tuesday night, has shocked the nation and shattered a tight-knit community.

The crash claimed the lives of Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, both 16, and Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan, who were all 14 and 15 years old.

Ellie Mount (15) texted Gabriella McLennan hours before the Nissan Navara ute crashed into a tree.

“They invited me to hang out and I told them I couldn’t stay out too late,” the devastated teen said. 9News.

Distraught teenager Ellie Mount (pictured top right) has revealed she was asked to join five friends who died in a horrific crash in south-west Sydney, but declined.

Ms. Mount, 15, texted Gabriella McLennan, 15, (pictured) and narrowly declined the invitation to join the group, all of whom tragically lost their lives on Tuesday

Ms Mount said she played soccer with some of the victims and she regrets not asking her mother to pick up some of them.

Driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, the sole survivor, was arrested Wednesday night and taken to the nearby Narellan Police Station, where he is expected to be charged.

Edwards, who was reportedly driving, was found next to the wreckage of the ute and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Ms Mount was in tears among the many shattered friends and parents who gathered at the crash site Wednesday morning and left bunches of flowers in sad tribute.

Bunches of flowers have been left by mourners, many Picton High students, at the accident site

Summer Williams (pictured above), was only 14 when she died in a car accident Tuesday night, right is Lily Van De Putte, who also died in the tragic accident 100km south west of Sydney

Mrs. Mount, with her own bouquet in hand, was one of them.

There was also the heartbroken Joey Desisto, Antonio Desisto’s father.

Mr. Desisto and his wife Belinda placed a pair of Antonio’s white tokens and a sweatshirt near the scarred tree the ute plowed against.

His father also ritually emptied a can of Red Bull—his son’s favorite soft drink—over the floral tribute laid at the base of the tree.

Heartbroken Joey Desisto (in white), father of Antonio Desisto, one of five teens killed in the horror eruption in southwestern Sydney, has collapsed in grief at the tragic crash site

Antonio Desisto (pictured) died in a car accident around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, along with his friend Tyrese Bechard

The family stayed at the site for half an hour holding their own memorial and wrapping their arms around each other as Lynyrd’s Simple Man played Skynyrd.

The devastated father sobbed as he was surrounded by relatives who hugged and cried as his wife screamed ‘no’ in grief.

Mr. Desisto and his wife lay down on the floor and hugged each other as Prince’s Purple Rain and Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here played.