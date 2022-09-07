Buxton crash near Picton: The Project host Waleed Aly urges viewers remember the toll on teen driver

<!–

The project’s host, Waleed Aly, has urged viewers to consider the teenage driver in a devastating car accident that killed his five friends and the toll he will have to live with.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Navara ute Tuesday evening when it went off the road and crashed into a tree about 100 km south west of Sydney.

The driver of the P-plate was the only survivor and was found next to the wreckage on East Parade, Buxton, a village of about 1,000 people, near Picton, just after 8pm. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Three girls and two boys – all friends from Picton High School and aged between 14 and 16 – were tragically killed.

Aly said he wasn’t making any assumptions about guilt, but that, “We mustn’t forget the survivor.”

“Imagine what he has to live with and in a small community too. Every aspect of this in every direction is just awful,” said Aly, a father of two.

The project’s hosts discussed the tragic Buxton car accident that killed five teenagers southwest of Sydney on Wednesday’s program (pictured)

In mid-morning, a flurry of mourners arrived to pay their respects and leave obeisances

Two boys, Antonio Desisto, 16, and Tyrese Bechard, 15, and three girls Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan, aged 14 or 15, were sadly killed in the crash.

Mr Edwards, who had just graduated from Picton High, was arrested for mandatory blood and urine tests but is not in police custody.

He went to Liverpool hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and it is clear no charges have been filed as of Wednesday.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, (pictured) was behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara ute Tuesday evening when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in southwestern Sydney.

Paramedics were pictured sending the male driver to an ambulance that took the 18-year-old to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests (pictured)

A close friend of Mr Edwards, Jamarley Frail, said it was not clear whose car the 18-year-old cafe worker was driving.

“I’ve never seen him in a Nissan. I don’t know whose car that is,” said Jamarley, who is also 18 and attended Picton High School the same year as Tyrrell.

“I know many of the victims of the accident,” he said.