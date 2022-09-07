Buxton crash near Picton: Peter Overton goes off script after devastating car crash

Veteran journalist Peter Overton has gone off the script, making a plea for parents to “sit down and watch the news” with their children after a tragic car accident that killed five teenagers.

The children aged 14 to 16 from Picton High School were in a Nissan Navara ute when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree south west of Sydney on Tuesday.

The driver of the P-plate and the only survivor was found next to the wreckage on East Parade, Buxton, a town of approximately 1,000 residents, near Picton, 100km south west of town, just after 8pm. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

After delivering the midday update on Wednesday, Overton pleaded with parents: ‘If you have teenagers, go watch the news with them at 6pm’.

“It will be confrontational, but it could save their lives.”

Newsreader Peter Overton’s touching plea to parents after delivering the afternoon update

Police said three girls, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and two boys, aged 15 and 16, were found in the wreckage.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said preliminary investigations suggested speed was a possible factor in the crash.

“We call on people to drive according to the rules and regulations,” said the inspector.

“Obviously six people in a four-seat vehicle are inherently dangerous and it’s not allowed.”

The horror crash has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit town of Buxton as the devastated locals try to make sense of the tragedy.

A close friend of crashed Nissan driver Tyrrell Edward, Jamarley Frail, said it was not clear whose car the 18-year-old cafe worker was driving.

“I’ve never seen him in a Nissan. I don’t know whose car that is,” said Jamarley, who is also 18 and attended Picton High School the same year as Tyrrell.

“I know many of the victims of the accident,” he said.

Four schoolgirls laid bunches of flowers at the foot of a tree at the crash site on Wednesday

A close friend of crashed Nissan driver Tyrrell Edward, Jamarley Frail (pictured), said it was not clear whose car the 18-year-old cafe worker was driving

Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said families of the victims rushed to the scene after hearing about the crash on social media – and that alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

He said not all teens had been formally identified Wednesday morning and officers were working with the families.

“It is a horrific site for an accident and a tragedy of this magnitude will have ripple effects…for their families, friends and through the local community,” he said.

“I’ve been in the police force for 38 years and it’s one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever seen.”

On Wednesday, Picton High School released a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of students involved in yesterday’s tragic accident.

Five teenagers have been killed in a horror crash about 100 km south-west of Sydney

The Nissan Navara ran off the road and slammed into a tree in East Parade, Buxton, a town of about 1,000 people, near Picton, 100 km south-west of Sydney

“At Picton High, we prioritize supporting our students as they process this terrible news. There will be extra guidance support and alternative arrangements to help our students with this.’

At school, teenagers hugged and a girl was led off campus crying.

Students were rushed to campus where the NSW Department of Education offers additional counseling services.

Counseling will also be extended to first responders who attended the horror scene, some of whom would have recognized the victims.

Some distraught students were joined by parents when they visited the crash site

Officers from Camden Police Area Command have lined up a crime scene, which is being investigated by specialized police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

The area was packed with flower bouquets on Wednesday as devastated friends and community members visited the site.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the accident (and) a report will be prepared for the coroner,” a police spokesman said.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact them, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.