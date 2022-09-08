Buxton crash near Picton: driver Tyrell Edwards charged dangerous driving claims steering fault

An 18-year-old worker behind bars in an accident that killed five passengers pre-filmed himself, driving dangerously, court documents say.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was driving a Nissan Navara car when it crashed into two trees on Tuesday night near the village of Buxton in Wollondilly Shire, killing three girls and two boys aged between 14 and 16.

He was released on bail by a magistrate on Thursday on five counts of dangerous driving that resulted in death, after police prosecutors said a video allegedly taken in the run-up to the fatal crash supported elements of the violations and had a high degree of support. of moral guilt.

The video, which Edwards shot on his phone about an hour before the crash, shows him driving with two of the victims, according to a police summary.

Edwards is seen holding his cellphone, aggressively turning the wheel, while loud music plays.

You hear a man in the car say, “We’re leaving, because.”

In the moments before the accident, police claimed Edwards was driving at high speed, lost control, crossed the wrong side of the road and drove about 40 meters over a grassy verge.

Investigation indicates that the ute turned about 50 meters clockwise, hit a tree and then turned counterclockwise before crashing into a second tree.

The force of the two collisions ripped open the cab, ripped the rear seat of the vehicle and threw the five victims out of the vehicle. Their bodies were found nearby.

According to court documents, witnesses heard Edwards say, “I screwed up, I’m going to jail.”

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, remains in custody until November after his appearance at Picton Local Court via a video link on Thursday.

When seeking release, his lawyer claimed the 18-year-old was significantly traumatized by the incident.

Edwards graduated from Picton High School — the same school as the alleged victims — last year and now works as a labourer, the court was told.

He previously suffered from anxiety and has sought psychological treatment for the disease.

After the crash, Edwards told police that the wingspan spiraled out of control following a steering error where the steering wheel “vibrated and went side to side.” Braking failed to stop the vehicle, he said.

Picton magistrate Mark Douglass concluded that Edwards posed a risk to the community and could tamper with witnesses because of his strong community ties.

“It is not an easy decision – he is a young man who has never been in custody,” said Mr Douglass.

Edwards briefly held a driver’s license, had committed two speeding offenses and was revoked earlier this year.

The bail hearing had to be streamed online after a crowd of relatives and friends descended on the small rural courthouse.

Exaven Desisto, the father of accident victim Antonio, told media outside the court that he did not want to see anyone behind bars.

“I have to visit my son at the f***ing morgue,” he said.

Camden Police Chief Paul Fuller, a 38-year-old police veteran, described the accident scene as “one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever encountered.”

Confused teenagers in school uniforms placed flowers and cards at the scene of the accident on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet visited the school and spoke with teachers on Wednesday afternoon.

“We will do whatever we can to help that great community through this.”

Edwards will appear again in Picton Local Court on November 16.

