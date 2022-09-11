Buxton crash: Five teens killed were not wearing seatbelts: Tyrell Edwards

The driver of a horror crash that killed five teenagers survived because he was the only one wearing a seat belt, court documents show.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, who was charged with five fatal driving offenses, was the only person wearing a seat belt when the Nissan Navara ute crashed into a tree on East Parade in the small town of Buxton last Tuesday evening.

The driver of the P-plate had been traveling at ‘high speed’ when he crashed into ‘two large trees’ in the city 100km south-west of Sydney, splitting the vehicle in two, police have claimed.

Picton High School students Lily van de Putte, 15, Antonio Desisto, 15, Summer Williams, 14, Tyrese Bechard, 16, and Gabby McLennan, 14, were all murdered in their school uniforms.

“Four passengers were ejected from the rear of the vehicle and were found a short distance away, trapped by incarceration,” police judge documents say.

The development in the tragic case comes as the grieving parents of the alleged victims begin the harrowing process of putting their loved ones to rest.

John Van De Putte, the heartbroken father of his Lily, said he wanted to send his ‘baby girl’ away as soon as possible.

“We just want to be done with it… it’s going to be a celebration of her life, but we just want it done,” he told the Daily Telegram.

The sad confession comes just days after Mr Van De Putte demanded dramatic changes to the P-plate laws, barring drivers from taking passengers.

Buxton’s father has also requested that motorists be at least 20 years old before being allowed to get behind the wheel.

Maria Ma, Tyrese Bechard’s aunt, said her mother had raised the teen since he was a baby after she lost her own daughter to a drug overdose.

The tragic crash has now exacerbated her emotional and financial problems.

“She’s stuck for money, she’s doing it really hard,” Ms Ma said, adding that the teens were on their way to McDonald’s when they crashed.

It is clear that the group has been driving around together for several hours.

Edwards remains in custody after he was refused bail when he appeared at Picton Local Court via video link on Thursday.

He was handcuffed and transferred in a prison van to the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Center in Silverwater.

He allegedly used his phone to film Snapchat videos of him aggressively turning the wheel and dodging at 90 mph before the crash, police say.

Police will also allege that Edwards was heard by a witness after the horror smash and said ‘I fucked up, I’m going to jail’.

During his bail application on Thursday, the court learned that Edwards had previously committed speeding offenses, which resulted in his driver’s license being suspended on two separate occasions.

Exaven Desisto, father of 16-year-old Antonio, sobbed in court when Edwards’ case was mentioned.

Outside, the shattered father hugged police officers and described his son as his ‘best friend’ in the Daily Mail Australia and other media.

“He literally never left my side. I didn’t have many friends, I have a few best friends, but my son was my best friend,” he said, clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

“We did everything together, I raised him, he was just the happiest and humblest boy. He always prayed before every meal he put in his mouth.’

“I have to visit my son at the damn morgue,” he said.

Mr Desisto said those involved should be held accountable for their actions.

According to court documents, police will claim that images of the teens from inside the car show the moments before the crash.

Footage taken about an hour before the crash shows Edwards holding his phone while aggressively turning the wheel.

Loud music is also apparently heard, according to court documents, with passengers laughing as the vehicle swerved at 90 km/h.

A man would have said: ‘We are going crazy, because’

Witnesses claimed the car was traveling at ‘high speeds’ and was on the wrong side of the road before turning back to the right before the crash.

Back in Buxton, heartbroken friends, family and school friends continue to mourn the loss of the five teens in the horror series

Edwards was reportedly unable to extricate himself from the wreckage while another victim was trapped in a passenger seat.

In an interview with officers, Edwards is said to have told police that his steering wheel started to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

He said he was out of control of the vehicle and tried to brake, but it did not brake significantly. Police allege that the scene’s driver’s license does not support his account.

The driver also claimed that he only knew about four passengers and did not know when the fifth got into the car.

Edwards appeared expressionless in court over a video link and sat with his hands clasped together wearing a black hoodie.

The court heard that he obtained his provisional driver’s license in February last year, but has since been suspended twice for speeding, the court heard.

Magistrate Mark Douglass said the decision to refuse bail “wasn’t easy” but he had taken Edwards’ driving history into consideration.

“Given the egregious breach of trust, given the egregious violation of traffic rules that police say took place, this court has no confidence that this particular individual, given the history I have explained, would meet the bail conditions that the court had in this particular case.” case has been made. on time,” said Mr. Douglass.

Edwards, who works as a labourer, has a history of anxiety and was “traumatized” by the incident, the court heard.