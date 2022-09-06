Buxton crash: Five teenagers killed in crash after ute smashed into a tree as driver, 18, survives

Five teenagers have died and one was hospitalized after a horrific car accident in which the vehicle became wedged between two trees.

Utility company Nissan Navara lost control of the car and crashed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of about 1,000 people, near Picton, 100 km south-west of Sydney.

Emergency services, including fire brigade, ambulance and police, arrived on the scene just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and were confronted with ‘chaos’.

Police say they found three teenage girls and three teenage boys in the wreckage, who are believed to be 14 or 15 years old.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Nisson Navara survived. His injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

He was seen staring at the sky as paramedics rushed him to an ambulance to take him to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

NSW Police said Tuesday evening: ‘Three female and two male passengers, all believed to be the same age, died at the scene.’

No charges have been filed.

Confrontational footage of the scene showed the crumpled vehicle between two trees, while police described the crash as the “worst” they’ve seen in years.

Camden Police Commissioner Paul Fuller told the Daily Telegram the kids were local and attended nearby Picton High School.

“So it’s a horrible place for an accident and a tragedy of this magnitude will have ripple effects…for their families, friends and through the local community,” he said.

“I’ve been in the police force for 38 years and it’s one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever seen.”

Fire and Rescue NSW said numerous emergency services attended “a serious crash on East Parade that left many casualties”.

A medical team that arrived by helicopter was also present.

Officers from Camden Police Area Command have lined up a crime scene, which is being investigated by specialized police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the accident (and) a report will be prepared for the coroner,” a police spokesman said.

A man living near the accident site said he heard sirens and seen a helicopter land in a nearby field shortly after the incident.

“We heard the emergency vehicles react very quickly and saw the lights flash, it lit up the whole street,” Justin Davis told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Davis said the area is normally very quiet.

“Even when children ride their motorcycles through the streets, they do so quietly,” he said.

Footage of the scene shows the car being torn to pieces near the fronts of houses as distraught local residents arrived at the destruction.

Residents are being questioned by the police.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened near Buxton town centre.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact them, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that all its officers have now returned to their stations where they are being questioned following the catastrophic crash.

