Buxton crash: Father of victim holds no grudges towards the driver who survived crash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The father of a teenage girl who died in a horror car accident along with four of her friends said he has no ill will towards the driver.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara ute Tuesday evening when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in Buxton, near Picton, south west of Sydney.

Edwards was the sole survivor, while his five passengers, Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabby McLennan – all aged between 14 and 16 – died.

Lily’s father spoke out on Wednesday after news of the fatal crash shook the tight-knit community.

“We don’t hold a grudge against the driver, because he goes through hell,” John Van de Putte told the police ABC.

Lily Van De Putte was one of the five victims who died on Tuesday evening in the horror car accident in Buxton

Tyrell Edwards, 18, (pictured) was behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara ute Tuesday evening when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in southwestern Sydney.

Mr Edwards, who had just graduated from Picton High, was arrested for mandatory blood and urine tests but is not in police custody. He gave a negative result when he was breathed on the spot.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Liverpool hospital on Wednesday morning. No charges have been filed.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said preliminary investigations suggested speed was a possible factor in the crash.

“We call on people to drive according to the rules and regulations,” said the inspector.

9th grade classmate Elly Mount tearfully recalled the five teens who died and revealed she almost joined them on the fateful journey

Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in Buxton collision

“Obviously six people in a four-seat vehicle are inherently dangerous and it’s not allowed.”

The horror crash has sent a shockwave through Buxton as the devastated locals try to make sense of the tragedy.

Grade 9 classmate Elly Mount tearfully recalled the five teens who died and revealed how she nearly joined them on the fateful journey.

“They wanted me to hang out with them,” Elly said after laying flowers at the crash site with her mother, Amy Cook.

The horror crash has sent shockwaves through Buxton as devastated locals try to make sense of the tragedy

Tears streamed down her cheeks, Elly said she had been closest to two of the sisters, who were top footballers.

‘(One of my friends) was a great goalkeeper. (Her) mother did everything for me, drove me to competitions.

“I don’t feel like it’s real. I will not make it.

“Who’s going to stand up to get his football trophies now, his parents?”

Elly said the entire group she almost went riding with, including the two boys, were in 9th or 10th grade.

Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said it was “one of the worst accident scenes” he’d seen in 38 years with the force.

Mourners are seen in front of a bunch of flowers left in honor of the five victims