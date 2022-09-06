Buxton crash East Parade Picton: Five dead as car slams into tree

<!–

At least five people have died and another is rushed to hospital after a horrific car accident just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nissan Navarra reportedly lost control of the wheel and slammed into a tree in East Parade, Buxton, a town of about 1,000 people, near Picton, 100 km south-west of Sydney.

All the dead and injured are adults.

At least five people have been killed in a horror crash (pictured) about 100 km south-west of Sydney

The accident (pictured) happened Tuesday evening. All the dead and the injured are adults

The emergency services arrived on the scene where they treated several patients.

“Rescue trucks from Picton are assisting numerous (rescue crews) in a serious accident on East Parade that has caused numerous casualties,” said Fire and Rescue NSW.

“There is also a medical team that arrived by helicopter.”

Picton rescue trucks assist numerous other emergency services at the crash site (pictured)

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened near Buxton town centre.

More to come.