Buxton crash: Crowd turns out to support alleged driver Tyrell Edwards’s bail application

Tyrell Edwards

A teenager who allegedly drove a car that collided with a tree in an accident that killed five of his friends was supported by a large crowd of family and friends as he filed for bail in court.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the sole survivor when the Nissan ute he was reportedly driving crashed into a tree on East Parade in the small town of Buxton, 100km south-west of Sydney, on Tuesday evening.

Three girls and two boys, all friends from Picton High School between the ages of 14 and 16, were killed.

Edwards was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged Wednesday with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death.

A large crowd of supporters attended Tyrell Edwards’ first court hearing in Picton, south-west Sydney, on Thursday.

Devastated loved ones were seen outside Picton Local Court on Thursday, with the 18-year-old having spent the night in a police cell.

Family and friends were not allowed to enter the court during Edwards’ hearing, but were able to listen in online.

Edwards appeared in court via a video link.