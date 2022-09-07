Buxton crash: Best friend of teenage girl killed in crash in Picton speaks of heartbreak

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The best friend of a teenage girl who died in a horror car accident along with four of her friends says she struggles to understand the tragedy that has unfolded.

Three girls aged 14 to 15 and two boys aged 15 and 16 were all murdered when the… Nissan Navara they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, near Picton, southwest of Sydney, at approximately 8pm on Tuesdays.

Firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene and were faced with ‘absolute chaos’, with only the 18-year-old driver surviving.

Blaise Cox was on the scene Wednesday morning, fighting back tears as she described the loss of her dear friend.

Blaise Cox, one of the victim’s closest friends, (left) said she was struggling to cope with the loss, while her sad mother (right) said she was “so upset” about the “terrible” crash

Five people have been killed in a horror crash (pictured) about 100 km south west of Sydney

“I’m a bit shocked and still find it hard to believe. She was my best friend and like an older sister to me,” she told the Today Show.

“I didn’t know it would happen so soon.”

Her mother was similarly upset and at one point put her head in her hands.

“I feel sorry for the family and I am clearly concerned for my girls. They’re so upset about the whole thing and so am I, it’s so awful,” she said.

The horror crash has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit town of Buxton.

The driver survived with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and arrested. Six people were crammed into the five-seater.

A picture was taken of paramedics sending the driver to an ambulance before he was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory tests. No charges have been filed.

Schoolmates have been seen leaving flowers for victims of Buxton crash

Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said families of the victims rushed to the scene after hearing about the crash on social media – and that alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Supt Fuller said: ‘Last night, families came to the scene after learning through social media… to identify their children.

“It is a horrific site for an accident and a tragedy of this magnitude will have ripple effects…for their families, friends and through the local community.

“I’ve been in the police force for 38 years and it’s one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever seen.”

Devastated loved ones and classmates were seen at the accident site on Wednesday morning.

Many stood with their arms around each other, while others left cards and flowers.

Lovers leaned on each other as they visited the scene in Buxton on Wednesday morning

Police tape around trees can be seen at the crime scene on Wednesday

Mourners have left bouquets of flowers for the five dead

Picton High School released a statement saying: “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of students involved in yesterday’s tragic accident.

“At Picton High, we prioritize supporting our students as they process this terrible news. There will be extra guidance support and alternative arrangements to help our students with this.’

Students were rushed to campus where the NSW Department of Education offers additional counseling services.

Counseling will also be extended to first responders who attended the horror scene, some of whom would have recognized the victims.

Confrontational footage of the scene showed the ute torn to pieces between several trees.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact them, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.