Buttigieg says if Rubio has ‘time to fight against Disney’ he can vote to codify same-sex marriage

Pete Buttigieg criticized Marco Rubio for calling the bill codifying same-sex marriage into law a “stupid waste of time,” claiming he has plenty of time to take the measure.

The transport minister defended his marriage on Sunday morning.

“If he has time to fight Disney, I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to protect marriages like mine,” Buttigieg told CNN’s State of the Union address. “This is really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.’

He added: ‘If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this, they can vote ‘yes’ and move on. And that would be very reassuring for many families in America, including mine.”

Buttigieg refers to Rubio attacking Disney World over public opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prevents public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The Secretary of Transportation and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been married to his husband Chasten since 2018. The two adopted twins Joseph August and Penelope Rose last summer.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, concerns arose that abortion, contraceptives and same-sex marriage could take away the following rights at the federal level.

This prompted the House to vote on codifying same-sex marriage into law, which it did on Tuesday — although there was considerable GOP opposition.

The issue moves to the Senate, where it is still unclear whether there are 10 Republicans in the Senate who will cross the line to codify same-sex marriage rights into law.

Rubio, when asked about the bill last week, told a CNN reporter at the Capitol that he would vote “no” to the codification of same-sex marriage into law, saying the whole ordeal was a “stupid waste of time.”

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Senator Rubio was on the run with a colleague, Senator Tammy Baldwin, who is gay when making these comments.

“Our marriage deserves to be treated equally,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “I don’t know why this would be difficult for a senator, for a congressman.”

“I don’t understand how such a majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against our marriage so recently, hours after I was in a room with many of them talking about transportation policy,” he added. “I have, in my opinion, perfectly normal conversations with many of them on that subject, but some of them will turn the corner and say that my marriage doesn’t deserve to go on.”