Butterflies star Bruce Montague has died

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Butterflies actor Bruce Montague has died aged 83, his agent has confirmed.

The actor who also starred in Doctor Who and Hollyoaks will be ‘dearly missed’.

Talent Agency Belfield and Ward announced the sad news, writing: ‘We are very sad to announce that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away.

Sad: Butterflies star Bruce Montague has passed away: Doctor Who and Hollyoaks actor has died aged 83 as cop paid tribute to ‘gent who will be sorely missed’ (photo in 2015)

‘Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and on screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl and 42nd St.

“Rest dearest man!”

Bruce played the famous Leonard Dunn in the sitcom Butterflies.

He acted in more than 300 TV productions during his busy career, the first being in 1965 when he landed a part in the sci-fi drama Undermind.

RIP: Talent Agency Belfield and Ward announced the sad news on Twitter on Wednesday

The TV legend also had an incredibly successful career on stage with appearances as Mr Brownlow in Oliver! and Firman in The Phantom of the Opera.

More recently he played Abner Dillon on a UK tour of 42nd Street, returning to the role for the big West End revival in 2017 at Theater Royal Drury Lane.

He next appeared in the Savoy production of Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith and Darius Danesh, who died tragically last week at the age of 41.

Bruce’s co-star of the show was in shock upon hearing the news of his passing and took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

Posting a photo of the co-stars together, calling him his ‘stage dad’ wrote: ‘Can’t believe this!!! Sad days for the Funny Girl Family!!!! RIP Bruce Montague (No relation but I did call him my stage dad) what a great man he was #ripbruce