Butter London’s new “skin care candle” melts into a scented moisturizer for your hands and feet

You don’t have to look far to find a luxury beauty product that will take your skincare routine to the next level. However, if you’ve long been looking for a candle that nourishes your skin as much as soothes your senses, you’ve probably been on the hunt for a while.

Your search ends with Butter London’s latest offering, the tantalizing Champagne Fizz Manicure Candle. This candle is not only a beautiful addition to your beauty treasure, but also doubles as a powerful moisturizer for your hands and feet.

Talk about a dream. Not only does this candle smell wonderful (yes, just like a glass of bubbly) it also doubles as a deeply hydrating massage treatment for your hands and feet. What better way to improve your self-care sessions? Use it during manicures and pedicures to infuse dehydrated skin with moisture. Store

The main ingredients are soybean oil and coconut oil, which combine to create a treat that feels as good as it smells. Aside from the sparkling champagne scent, the candle’s moisturizing properties are unparalleled.

Both oils are widely acclaimed for their ability to soften, smooth and protect the skin. The skin of the hands and feet is prone to dryness, so it makes sense to apply a potent product that will retain moisture for as long as possible. This is especially true during the winter months, when frequent hand washing can crack the skin or make it painfully dry.

It doesn’t get any easier than this. Light the candle, enjoy the sparkling champagne scent and massage the melted oil into your skin when you’re done.

Using it couldn’t be easier. Just light the candle and let the top layer of wax melt, then blow out the flame. Gently pour the freshly melted oil into the palm of your hand, or directly onto your feet, and massage into your skin.

Don’t worry about the temperature here – the oil will be just warm enough to comfort you, but not so hot that it burns. With an estimated burn time of about 10 hours, you can use this skincare treatment to its fullest.

Reuse the jar when you’re done with the candle’s nourishing oils. Use it to store everything from flowers to beauty essentials.

Another bonus? When you’ve used up all that skin-friendly goodness, you can use this again Butter London candle can. Use it for storing beauty products or as a cute container to show off your favorite flowers. It instantly turns into a chic little accessory that you’ll love to display.