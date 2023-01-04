Butter fills canal after fire at Wisconsin dairy

PORTAGE, Erase. (WFRV) — An industrial fire at a dairy in central Wisconsin caused “considerable” damage after spreading butter through the building and into a nearby canal on Monday.

This is reported by the Portage fire departmentfirefighters responded to Associated Milk Producers Inc shortly after 9 p.m. due to smoke and fire visible from the outside of the building.

Upon arrival, Portage firefighters found heavy smoke and fire billowing from the roof of the building. As crews worked to bring snakes in through the front entrance, authorities said they were pushed back by the extreme heat and heavy smoke.

Firefighters then tried to gain access from each end of the building to contain the blaze, which started in a room where butter was stored. However, the discharge of heavy smoke and butter stopped weather crews.

As the butter heated, it began to flow through the building, increasing the heat of the fire and delaying firefighters even more.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase told local reporters that a layer of butter about 3 inches thick covered the steps to the building, slowing firefighters as they attempted to enter the building. Butter covered the hose, preventing the crew from holding onto it.

After multiple agencies responded for several hours, the fire was contained and extinguished before it could spread past the firewalls and throughout the building.

The Portage Hazmat team was also called to the scene to contain butter runoff into storm sewers and the Portage Canal. According to the fire department, crews placed booms and other absorbents to control the runoff.

Butter could seen floating in the canal on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was assessing any damage to the drains and waterways from the butter runoff.