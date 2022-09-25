Butt Fumble 2: Butt Punt! Dolphins surrender EMBARSSING safety to Bills

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a 21-19 upset victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite one of the most embarrassing on-field episodes since the New York Jets’ infamous 2012 ‘butt fumble’.

Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate’s backside on a fourth-quarter punt attempt from Miami’s end zone. The play, which resulted in a safety and nearly cost Miami the game, was immediately dubbed the ‘butt punt’ on social media.

The title is a reference to Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s infamous fumble in a 2012 game against the hated New England Patriots, where he ran into the backside of offensive lineman Brandon Moore. Sanchez lost the ball, which was recovered by Patriots safety Steve Gregory and returned for a touchdown.

Sanchez could not help but laugh at the situation on Sunday, perhaps because he was not the butt of this joke.

“Woah… stay out of my way bro @thomasmorstead,” Sanchez tweeted.

Miami Dolphins kicker Thomas Morstead (4) watches the ball go backwards after attempting a punt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills

Dolphins player Thomas Morstead (4) knocks the ball out of the back of Trent Sherfield

From left, Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson (44) and Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) talk on the field before an NFL football game

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills trying to spike the ball near midfield as the clock just ran out on their chance to try a long-distance go-ahead field goals.

Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter and returned after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen may also have been injured on his way to the X-ray room after the game. He had his throwing hand checked by trainers late.

Miami took the lead with about 10 minutes left in the game and scored a touchdown to make it 21-17. It was the Bills’ first deficit of the season.

Despite being sacked and flagged for unnecessary roughness on the next drive, Allen drove Buffalo down the field with a 17-play, eight-minute drive. Miami’s defense held though, nearly intercepting a pass and forcing a turnover on downs from the 2-yard line.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins went three-and-out, leaving little room for Morstead to try to punt out of the end zone. His kick hit blocker Trent Sherfield in the back and ran out of bounds.

Buffalo Bills celebrate after scoring a safety on Morstead’s butt punt

Allen had about a minute to guide Buffalo into field goal range, and did so, but the Bills ran out of time. Isaiah McKenzie tried for extra yards on an Allen completion, costing precious seconds. Dolphins players began to celebrate as the clock hit zero, with Allen just stepping under center.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey slammed on his headset and began tossing paper and notebooks into the coaches’ box as time expired.

Allen was 42 of 63 and passed for 400 yards after completing his first 11 passes for the first time in his career. He had touchdown passes to running back Devin Singletary and receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The Bills were without several defensive starters, including starting safety Micah Hyde, who went on injured reserve Saturday with a neck injury, and cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a neck injury against the Titans last week. The Dolphins’ 21 points were the most Buffalo has allowed all season.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets is sacked by the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Tagovailoa slammed his head on the turf after a late hit from linebacker Matt Milano. He tripped and fell to the ground trying to get rid of it and was immediately taken to the locker room, but he returned to start the third quarter.

Tagovailoa completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers.

The Bills scored on their opening drive for the eighth straight game. It was a two-yard touchdown throw from Allen to Singletary, set up by 28- and 19-yard catches and runs by Diggs and Singletary earlier in the drive.

In the fourth quarter, Miami’s Jaylen Waddle caught a 32-yard pass down the right sideline, then added a 45-yard reception on third-and-22 to set up Chase Edmonds’ eventual 2-yard touchdown run.

Edmonds also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Dolphins’ other touchdowns were a 1-yard run by Edmonds in the first quarter and a 2-yard catch by undrafted rookie receiver River Cracraft.