Butcher Girl Alison Meagher the ‘glam butcher’ paving the way for women and diversity in butchering

A fashionable young Australian butcher known as ‘Butcher Girl Alison’ has revealed how she battled sexism and a sea of ​​’white guys’ to make it in her chosen career.

Alison Meagher feels happiest with a sharp knife and a piece of meat in her hands. She comes from a family of beef farmers in regional Victoria, where she later became an international meat industry specialist, spending time in London and Shanghai.

Her mission now is to see a resurgence of local butchers and help more women get into the occupation.

The 43-year-old spoke to Daily Mail Australia about her struggle to enter the industry and overcoming all the times she was told there was no job for her.

“When I started, I didn’t know anyone who was female,” she said.

‘I had a lot of setbacks from butchers when I wanted to become an apprentice as a woman.

‘Now I have established myself as a woman in a very heavily male-dominated industry. I know what it’s like to feel very vulnerable and I don’t want anyone to feel that way, I want to be there to guide and help them.’

She believes, however, that many still view butchering as an old profession, clouded by what people think a stereotypical butcher looks like.

“I think when people imagine a butcher, they think of someone who looks like a sausage, but I broke that shape,” she said.

‘I don’t look like a sausage. I’m a glamorous butcher.

‘I’m here to change stereotypes. You can butcher in your own way and I definitely think if I keep going I can change the whole industry.

“I think it’s an old trade that’s lost in this modern world and we need to bring it back and I’m very excited that more women are coming and I hope I can be someone they look at and someone who can lead the way pave the way .’

Alison said that while there is a serious shortage of butchers, more women are getting involved in the industry and she hoped that butchers’ wives will be seen as the norm in the near future.

“When I started, I was the only one, I was looked at funny and I had to work hard to prove myself and prove that I’m not a joke,” Alison said.

“Things are changing and there are a lot more women in the industry.

“Women are really good at slaughter, they have a keen eye and are very delicate and it’s good to see them not just behind the counter but in all parts of the industry.

“I would love it if one day people see that (women in the butcher shop) are as common as a female doctor and I hope I help change that perception.”

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that only six percent of people working in the industry are women.

However, the National Skills Commission estimates that jobs are a premium, and predicts the industry will grow by more than 11 percent – about 900 jobs – over the five years from November 2021 to November 2026.

Alison said the best way to fill those jobs was by renaming the butcher shop and urged the government to look abroad at countries like France, where the industry is thriving.

“Butcher shop is seen as a job rather than a craft and a skill and trade agencies should step in with the government and do a joint rebranding of the entire industry,” she said.

‘When you talk about France, there are schools and they have field trips to butcher shops and farms.

‘In France, butchers are seen as masters, the idea of ​​​​butchery is a craft and is highly respected. Butchers visit schools and show the schools and tackle modern issues such as sustainability and long remissions.

“That’s what they need to do in Australia to change the perception that it’s not just for people who don’t do well in school or who were born in the industry.”

She also thinks Australian butchers should cast a wider net to attract different demographics.

“We need to be more open and give more support to the recruitment of women in the industry, as well as bring in people who are not just Anglo-Saxon,” she said.

“We need to cast a much wider net to attract not just white young guys.

“We need to attract those people who like marinating, smoking their own meats and marking their own marinades and pulling them into this industry and showing that it’s a good industry.”

Alison said the meat industry was in crisis as butchers were laid off by supermarkets and new job seekers shunned the sector for multiple reasons.

“There’s a huge shortage of butcher shops and I think a lot of that is because the butcher’s income is low, as the hours are almost always 12-hour days, six days a week,” she said.

“While state grants and funding are great, they just don’t attract enough people.

“A lot of it is also all the different professions that didn’t exist 10 or 20 years ago and the butcher shop has kind of been lost and that’s why there’s been a downturn and people aren’t attracted to it.

‘Like most jobs, butchers’ wages need to go up. The butcher’s income is low and other professions such as electricians are paid more.’

She also believes that another reason why butchers are declining is the division between the meat industry and Australians.

“The whole generation has grown up with a turn off when it comes to buying meat. We tend to go to the supermarket and see it on the shelf and there are a lot of butchers that close because they don’t go there,” Alison said.

“If you don’t see butcher shops, it’s not considered a career, so it’s all self-feeding.”

Alison said she also wants butchers to strive for zero waste and teach people about the hidden gems of cured meats.

“I want to disprove that your primary cuts are the only soft cuts because that’s not the case, people just grab those cuts as they are best known,” she said.

Beef cheek is just as tender as other primary cuts, as is the Denver steak, which is a wonderful steak and has much more flavor than primary cuts.

“We have to put these secondary cuts in the window and I hate waste and can’t believe these cuts are wasted and with the price of beef it’s more important now than ever.”