Busy Philipps steps out for a stroll with her daughter Birdie Leigh Silverstein in New York City

The busy Philipps got out on Friday for a walk with her daughter in New York City.

The 43-year-old American actress cut a stylish figure in a floral top paired with a long denim skirt as she made her way through lower Manhattan with her 14-year-old daughter, Birdie Leigh Silverstein.

Busy’s blouse had a ruffled collar and puffed sleeves, and she dressed her ensemble with a set of brown and white sneakers.

Quality time: Busy Philipps got out for a walk with her daughter in New York City on Friday

Birdie rocked a classic look with a navy blue dress decorated with constellation-esque white polka dots, which she also wore with trainers.

Last year, Birdie landed a role in With Love, an Amazon Prime Video series. This was not the young actress’s first job as she had previously worked with her mother on two episodes of the show Cougar Town in 2014 and 2015.

Busy also shares another nine-year-old daughter, Cricket Pearl, with ex-husband Marc Silverstein.

In May, the mother of two announced that her 14-year marriage to Marc was coming to an end when the duo amicably decided to separate. She announced the split on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best.

Calm: Busy wore a yellow floral blouse with a denim skirt and sneakers, while Birdie wore a long blue dress decorated with constellation-esque white polka dots

“It’s been a long time since Marc and I got divorced, and our kids know it, our families know it, our friends know it,” she revealed.

Following this, the Siren made headlines in June when she was arrested for civil disobedience while protesting at a rally outside the United States Supreme Court.

She was wearing a shirt with the words “I Will Aid and Abet Abortion” when she was taken from the Capitol Police for blocking traffic.

After the incident, the actor took to Instagram and posted an image of herself with a raised fist as she stood in front of a sign that read “There is no hate like Christian love.”

Activist: The Siren made headlines in June when she was arrested for civil disobedience while protesting at a rally outside the United States Supreme Court

This came after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling and returning the power to individual states to decide whether abortion whether or not it was allowed.

On her 43rd birthday in June, the actress shared a video of herself working out with the caption, “It’s my birthday, so even though I woke up crying, I let myself move,” she wrote. ‘Because I won’t stop. We can not stop.’

Philipps has publicly supported a woman’s right to choose for years. In 2019, she revealed that she had an abortion when she was 15.

Determined: Philipps has publicly supported a woman’s right to choose for years. In 2019, she revealed that she had an abortion when she was 15

“I know people are very vocal about abortion, but let me just say this. Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. No one else. No one.

‘Here’s the reality. No law criminalizing abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk. Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference when it comes to their own bodies.

“I’m telling you this because I’m really scared of women and girls all over the country,” she said.