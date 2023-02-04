Busy mum who suffered post-natal depression now making millions with DIPD Nails

A mother of two who suffered from postpartum depression and anxiety now makes an average of $1 million dollars a year selling home nail kits.

Melbourne mother Natalia Kajkic co-founded the DIPD Nails brand with reality TV star Natalie Stamp in 2020 after the two met at an airport.

Ms. Kajkic, 36, told FEMAIL from a young age that she was driven to have multiple streams of income as she grew up in a financially unstable family.

“I was raised by a single mother and we were struggling financially – there were times when we didn’t have a car – so growing up all I wanted was things we couldn’t afford,” Ms Kajkic said.

Melbourne mother Natalia Kajkic (left) co-founded the DIPD Nails brand in 2020 with reality TV star Natalie Stamp (right) after the two met at an airport

DIPD Nails offers dipping powder manicure sets that allow customers to do their own nails in the comfort of their own home, without the smell of nasty chemicals (Photo: Ms. Kajkic with her two daughters)

‘My younger sister and I never had money for the school cafeteria and we didn’t have many toys to play with; from an early age I developed the mindset of how can I have more than what I have now?’

Today, Ms. Kajkic is forever grateful for the success she achieved in business, and she believes that others who want the same result can achieve it if they work hard enough.

The DIPD Nail starter kit costs $129.90 and makes 10 manicures

DIPD Nails offers dip powder manicure sets that allow customers to do their own nails in the comfort of their own home, without the smell of nasty chemicals.

While the concept of dip powder nails is not new to the beauty world, there were hardly any available in Australia.

The business idea came as nail salons closed due to Covid-19 lockdowns, prompting customers to look for alternatives.

After doing some research, Ms. Kajkic came across an alternative product and recommended it to Ms. Stamp, who then contemplated the idea of ​​creating their own beauty nail line.

The two invested $2,000 each in the brand, choosing a local manufacturer in Melbourne that was on the brink of bankruptcy due to the pandemic.

In the first week alone, the company received 300 orders and to date their biggest sales ever was 27,000 orders in 24 hours. The two founders too distribute responsibilities and income evenly.

Ms. Kajkic started the business to become financially stable and keep her mind occupied after experiencing postpartum depression after both pregnancies

Not only did the business help Mrs. Kajkic become financially stable, but it also helped ease her thoughts about self-worth when she became a mother.

Although Ms. Kajkic always wanted children, the drastic lifestyle and identity change that comes with becoming a mother was “overwhelming.”

She experienced anxiety, often struggled to leave the house, and was bewildered by “what if” scenarios should something go wrong.

“In so many ways, I feel like motherhood is the greatest achievement. But maybe because of the pressures of society and the cost of living, I wanted to occupy my mind in a different way,” she said.

“And now I hear so many moms say they want to start a side job for themselves and have a sense of accomplishment in a different way — especially when they’re not working.

“This now gives me flexibility as a mother, because I’m not bound to a desk by a job.”

In the first week alone, the company received 300 orders and to date their biggest sales ever was 27,000 orders in 24 hours. To date, Ms. Kajkic claims the brand has made nearly $3 million dollars in sales (pictured right: sales in the past month)

To date, the brand has received more than 50,000 orders from customers across Australia and around the world, generating sales of $3 million dollars.

Ms. Kajkic was also able to buy her “dream car” – an $80,000 Range Rover Spot – that she had saved for years.

‘I’ve achieved so much because I’m not afraid to take risks – but I’ve also had a lot of failures. I lost $10,000 to a company in the manufacturing process when the factory closed,” she said.

The kits are suitable for women who don’t want to spend more than $60 every time they visit a nail salon. It is also a therapeutic form of self-care.

The standard DIPD Nail kit contains enough powder to redo a manicure ten times.