Busty Tallia Storm larks around with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini on night out

Tallia Storm put on a very busty show in a black cut-out jumpsuit as she enjoyed a night out at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

The singer, 23, showed off her ample assets in the sassy halterneck garment, which also hugs her fitted waist.

She increased her height with black platform heels and adorned with glittering gold hoop earrings.

Wow; Tallia Storm put on a very busty show in a black cut-out jumpsuit as she enjoyed a night out at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

Her locks were styled in soft waves and she wore smoky eye makeup and a nude lip.

Restorer Jean-Bernard, 41, who was married to Cheryl, 39, from 2014-2016, wore a graphic print sweater and ripped jeans as he chatted with Tallia on the street, with the couple in good spirits

Tallia previously denied rumors of a romance with Jean-Bernard in 2018, but the pair have since been friends and spotted at various events.

Fresh off a sun-filled trip to LA, Tallia told MailOnline in March that she had been invited by guitarist Nile Rodgers, with whom she was already in the studio.

Having fun? Restorer Jean-Bernard, 41, wore a graphic print sweater and ripped jeans as he chatted with Tallia on the street, with the couple in good spirits

Busty: The singer, 23, showed off her ample assets in the sassy halterneck garment, which also hugs her fitted waist

Wow: She’s boosted her height with black platform heels and accessories with glittery gold earrings

Good night: Restorer Jean-Bernard, 41, wore a graphic print sweater and ripped jeans as he chatted with Tallia on the street, with the couple in good spirits

The Everyday hitmaker said it took “years” to get into a room with major producers who have worked with BTS and Dua Lipa, saying it didn’t all happen “overnight.”

“I already work with the producers, but I’ve been doing this since I was 13. Only now have I been able to get them into a room,” she said.

“Literally just ten years of hassle. People think this doesn’t happen overnight, but it doesn’t.”

The determined musician said ‘Dua will knock on my door’ if she is nominated for more collaborations.

Chatty: Tallia previously denied rumors of a romance with Jean-Bernard in 2018, but the pair have since been friends and spotted at various events.

Former couple: Jean-Bernard, 41, was married to Cheryl, 39, from 2014-2016 (photo 2014)

Tallia also said she wants to be a “role model” to show others that finding success doesn’t happen overnight and isn’t the same as going “viral.”

She added: “I want to be the voice because it’s okay if you don’t go viral tomorrow because if you last 10 years, watch it, you actually start making moves.

“We are in dangerous territory because the idols like Charli Dimelo are incredible, but one of the 50 million kids who post on the app.”