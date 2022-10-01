Busty Jodie Turner-Smith dazzles at White Noise premiere at New York Film Festival

Jodie Turner-Smith caught the eye in a gorgeous busty dress as she attended the White Noise premiere on the opening night of the New York Film Festival on Friday.

The actress, 36, shone in the dramatic number with an extremely bold plunging neckline and cut-out details across her midriff.

The British-born star flashed a lot of skin in the head-turning number as she arrived at Lincoln Center in style.

Jodie further added to her glamorous look by wearing a dramatic bow around her neck.

The Queen & Slim actress wore a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings and several rings with statement pieces.

She showed off a new hair color for her buzzing locks when they were dyed a dark purple.

Jodie accentuated her natural looks with complementary makeup contrasted with a dramatic swipe of plum lipstick.

Not featured on the outing was her nearly three-year-old husband, actor Joshua Jackson, as they have a daughter together who was born in April 2020.

It’s undoubtedly an exciting time as it was announced earlier this month that she would be joining the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyt.

According to Deadline, the actress is currently finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the series — with no details yet being released about any of the characters.

The show was first announced in April 2020, when director Leslye Headland came on board to direct the series.

It was described as “a female-focused series set in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.”

The project will be shot in London later this year. with Amandla the only confirmed star to date.

