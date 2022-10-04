Busty Frankie Bridge wows in figure-hugging dress at the star-studded Hello! Inspiration Awards

<!–

Frankie Bridge shone in a figure-hugging black maxi dress at the Hello! Inspiration Awards Tuesday in Corinthia, London.

The singer, 33, looked quintessentially beautiful in the sophisticated ensemble as she posed on the red carpet for the star-studded event.

Frankie teamed the look with a fitted black blazer over her shoulders, while boosting her height with a pair of pointed ankle boots.

Smasher: Frankie Bridge shone in a figure-hugging black maxi dress when she attended the Hello! Inspiration Awards Tuesday in Corinthia, London

The Loose Woman presenter styled her highlighted hair in soft waves and opted for a subtle smokey eye to complete her look.

Frankie added a gold chain to the chic ensemble while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

The ceremony will celebrate the most inspiring and selfless people in the country.

The event drew a star-studded crowd including Lisa Snowdon, Binky Felstead, Karren Brady, Ollie Locke, Katie Piper, Davina McCall and Amanda Wakeley.

Beauty: The Loose Woman presenter styled her highlighted hair in soft waves and opted for a subtle smokey eye to complete her look

Less is more: Frankie added a gold chain to the chic ensemble, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum

It comes as Frankie compared her ass to Kim Kardashian’s after the reality star’s snappy photo shoot with Interview Magazine last month.

The former Saturday singer shared a hilarious side-by-side of herself alongside Kim’s Interview magazine shoot where she showed off her bum while wearing a jockstrap.

Frankie shared on Instagram a photo of herself with her jeans pulled down to reveal her black underwear.

Hilarious: It comes when Frankie compared her ass to Kim Kardashian’s after the reality star’s recent photo shoot with Interview Magazine.

The photo – which she has shared in the past – saw the star looking away from the camera as she tried on the jeans and a gray cardigan.

In addition to the hilarious side-by-side, Frankie wrote, ‘B***h stole my look!’

In the dazzling magazine cover, Kim pulled down her leather jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine’s “American Dream Issue.”

The SKIMS founder sported platinum blonde locks and bleached eyebrows as he posed in front of a giant American flag.