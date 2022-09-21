Buster Posey becomes first former player to ever be part of San Francisco Giants’ ownership

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership of the franchise after retirement.

The Giants confirmed Wednesday that their former catcher has invested in the team’s ownership group — San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC — now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.

“Upon his retirement last year, Buster said he always wanted to stay involved with the organization and when he approached us to express his interest in joining the ownership group, we were thrilled that he would make this type of commitment ,” Giants chairman. Greg Johnson told ESPN. ‘It is rare that a former player enters his own team’s ownership with the desire to have an active role.’

Posey becomes the youngest investor in the Giants’ ownership group and on the team’s six-person board of directors. Throughout his 12-year MLB career with the Giants, the 35-year-old was a seven-time All-Star and hit 3.04 in his final season.

“The organization and this fan base has meant a lot to me and my family for a long time now,” Posey told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday.

‘I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership group. I feel this will be an opportunity for me to learn from owners who have been doing it a long time and have been at the top of their game in their respective fields. At the same time, I will be able to bring my unique perspective on recently retiring,” he added.

Along with Pete Rose, Posey is only the second player in MLB history to win both the 2010 Rookie of the Year, the 2012 MVP and three World Series rings in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He is also just the fifth player in MLB to play his entire career with the Giants – from 2009 to 2019 before a brief stint in 2021.

He retired with exactly 1,500 major league hits and 158 home runs. Posey also pitched in four no-hitters throughout his career, catching three of them.

In 2016, he won a Gold Glove Award. In 2019, the Johnny Bench Award was renamed the Buster Posey Award, which honors college baseball’s top NCAA Div. I catch.

Giants chairman Greg Johnson joked that he would have preferred to announce Posey’s retirement to revive his decorated career with the team, but described his new role as minority owner “the next best thing” for the franchise.

“I’m sure you all know he’s a unique individual,” Johnson said. “Beyond the stats, beyond his great play on the field, he’s really a quality, thoughtful person. [… ] I think the Giants will be a stronger organization going forward, and I think baseball will be a stronger organization.

‘We not only get the benefit of a youthful perspective that he brings to the organization, but also just the perspective of someone who has played on the field and worn the orange and black and been such a big part of Giants history.’]

The Giants (71-77) are currently in third place behind the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West, and are on track to miss this year’s postseason. They beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday and face them again at Coors Field.