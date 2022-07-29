‘Busted on set’: Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck seen working on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday with a photo alongside fellow A-lister Ben Affleck as they apparently worked on the upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at Burbank, California’s Warner Bros. studio.

The Aquaman protagonist, 42, donned an off-white top as he leaned against Affleck, 49, who was dressed in a black suit and tie.

“REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” the Honolulu, Hawaii native wrote at the shot, referring to their DC superhero alter ego names Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry. “Love you and miss you Ben.”

The on-screen 6ft4 star was also seen outside of Affleck’s trailer, laughing when spotted by a group of people taking the Warner Bros. studio tour.

“WB studio tours just explored the backlot,” he said, adding “on set all the great stuff coming AQUAMAN 2, all my aloha j.”

He laughed as he faced a group of fans on a tram and said, “Well, it’s not a nasty secret anymore, is it? Sorry kids.

“That’s what happens Warner Bros., when you leave your set and there our fans are, hey guys, have fun… well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

The actors shared a light moment on set for the upcoming DC movie

People on the Warner Bros. tour tram captured the moment with their phones

The Instagram post received responses from some of Momoa’s show business colleagues, including Josh Brolin, who wrote, “Hahahahahaha,” while Ian Somerhalder wrote, “F***ing BOSSES.”

Affleck, who tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas earlier this month, will also play Batman in the upcoming movie The Flash.

He spoke about reprising the role in an interview with The Herald Suncalled it “a really nice ending to my experience with that character.”

He added: “I never said this – this is hot off the press – but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I did were in the Flash movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and very interesting – different, but not in a way that doesn’t match the character.

‘Who knows? Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work, but when I went to do it, it was really fun and very, very satisfying and encouraging and I was like, “Wow – I think I finally figured it out.”‘