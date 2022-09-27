Bust the dust (and so much more) with this Black + Decker cordless vacuum and snap it up for 17% off

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Cleaning is a necessary evil up there with paying taxes. Unless you absolutely love it, it’s just another chore to add to your already long to-do list. So it’s more than helpful when you come across a product that not only speeds up the process for you, but does it easily and without breaking the bank.

Enter the Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleanera world-class option that people have loved for decades — and now it can be yours for $39.99, which is a 17% savings off the list price.

Make quick work of everything from dust bunnies to crumbs with this handy tool that not only sucks up the mess with ease, but is also lightweight. It’s also ideal for car cleaning whether you’re tackling the floors or the seats or the trunk. Store

To say that life is just easier with a Dustbuster is an understatement. The product was launched with much fanfare in the late 1970s and has been the darling of the cleaning world ever since.

There have been many iterations of the product since its inception. This modernized update is as sleek and stylish as it is functional — an added bonus for those who appreciate aesthetics without sacrificing efficiency.

The Dustbuster is suitable for use on all surfaces. It is also a must if you are a pet owner and are constantly discovering fur around the house and on your upholstery. This handy tool will quickly finish it all.

The lightweight Dustbuster can easily handle difficult dirt, so you don’t have to drag that heavy vacuum cleaner around the house.

It’s also a powerhouse when it comes to dealing with just about any other clutter, whether it’s the crumbs your little one spilled on the floor or the dust bunnies taking up nooks and crannies around the house.

‘At first I was amazed at the power of this vacuum,’ confessed one shopper. “I tried it out on a number of different junk and it picked it all up smoothly.”

It is also equipped with some useful attachments. The crevice tool is designed to reach the hard-to-reach points, while the insert brush is great for dust and messy fabrics.

One of the model’s most impressive updates is the roomy, translucent bin that captures up to 50% more dirt and debris than previous models. No bags needed – when you see it’s full, you can simply tip it and empty it. In addition, you can easily wash the bowl in the sink.

Not surprisingly, people still love the petty thief years after it was first introduced. “Best in the market,” one shopper exulted. ‘Over the years I’ve had many handheld vacuum cleaners. This is the best I’ve ever had, great suction, lightweight and super easy to clean.”

This little tool is an absolute dynamo, providing powerful cleaning capabilities that make life so much easier.

Whether you need a reliable tool to clean up small messes or simply want the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have an efficient appliance to use instead of your hefty large vacuum cleaner, you can rest assured that the petty thief will meet those needs — at an unbeatable price.