Businesswoman mercilessly teased for sharing ‘crazy’ work schedule

A businesswoman with a multi-billion dollar portfolio has been mercilessly mocked online for sharing her ‘crazy’ work schedule.

Leila Hormozi, 30, bragged about her empire with her husband Alex on Twitter and posted her calendar on the social media website.

But quickly thousands of people criticized her for her routine, which includes manicures and pedicures, coffee breaks, walks, time set aside to record YouTube videos and working out in her home gym.

Leila, managing partner and CEO of Acquisition.com, says she manages a $200 million portfolio of businesses and her schedule isn’t “awake.”

She claims her schedule was packed in a screenshot of her Google Calendar, which she shared online before she was mercilessly mocked.

However, some commentators pointed out that she claimed it was $100 million in November, meaning she would have needed to raise revenue in less than a month.

Part of her routine means she gets up at four or five in the morning and doesn’t check her email or social media.

She claims that she has a coffee before she “dig” into her work, before going to the gym for about an hour and not showering.

One person told her, “I make 10,000 times more than this and I’m unemployed,” while another said, “This could have been an email.”

The post has received more than 3,000 responses and 7,000 retweets, as many mock her ‘light’ schedule.

Thousands of people online have mocked her, saying her job could “disappear” and that unemployed people work harder than she does.

Despite claiming she hasn’t woken up, Leila has faced backlash online for her tweet, in which she says she’d rather “take action” than write in a journal, take an ice bath or use sleep therapy. Red light.

Thousands of people have made fun of her, and Leila herself says that her days are “incredibly boring”, but that’s how she gets by.

One said, ‘”I have an hour for lunch every day and go out for dinner at 7″‘ is not the flexibility you think it is.’

Another added: “It sounds like you work around 40 hours a week and have several breaks during the workday.”

Others pointed out that she claimed to have a portfolio of $100 million the previous month.

Leila also makes time in her day to eat with her husband Alex, who started their now joint business, as well as to have coffee and walks.

One person implied that she wanted “attention” from the publication and was accused of doing “less” than her employees.

One teacher commented: ‘This is much less work than I do as a teacher. Now I’m really depressed.’

Leila also revealed that she and her husband eat out most of their meals to ‘decompress’ and have a cleaner to take care of their property.

Others pointed out that it seems like he only showers once a week, adding, “He barely works.”

‘How did you think you were proving someone wrong about how bosses barely work?’

Another person called it “pompous” while a third claimed that “your work could disappear and no one would notice.”