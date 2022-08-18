Businesswoman blasts Annastacia Palaszczuk for ‘sexist’ comments

<!–

Annastacia Palaszczuk has been accused of ‘setting women back 100 years’ after she described two male MPs meeting three businesswomen in parliament as an ‘evening meeting’.

LNP members John-Paul Langbroek and Sam O’Connor gave a group of their constituents a tour of the Queensland Parliament on Wednesday evening.

Langbroek shared photos of the visit on Instagram with the caption, “When the #TheFabulousGoldie girls come to @queenslandparliament #LocalMPs.”

One photo showed the women – Tamika Smith, Brooke Henley-Smith and Lauren Duitsch – posing with Mr. Langbroek in front of the Speaker’s chair, which is common in Queensland.

From left to right: Tamika Smith, Brooke Henley-Smith and Lauren Duitsch pose with MP John-Paul Langbroek in front of the Speaker of the Queensland Parliament Speaker

But the women were left furious after Prime Minister Palaszczuk appeared to mock the visit on Thursday, telling parliament: “I enjoyed looking at the photos of the Member he posted this morning of his little late-night rendezvous… in the chair of the president’.

The French word rendezvous literally means appointment, but has a sultry connotation when used in English.

Ms Smith was invited to Parliament to hear her MP, Mr O’Connor, deliver a speech on the positive impact of her housing company MyBellaCasa on Queensland residents escaping domestic violence.

She is an advocate for women in construction and won Gold Coast Bulletin’s Women of the Year ‘Entrepreneurs’ award in 2021.

Broker Mrs Henley Smith, who had posed next to her, taunted the Prime Minister, saying: ‘You are pushing women back 100 years with your vile comments that I am appalled at.’

Sam O’Connor takes a selfie with Tamika Smith, Brooke Henley-smith, Lauren Duitsch and Mr Langbroek in front of the Speaker’s Chair

Ms Smith (pictured) was invited to Parliament to hear her MP, Mr O’Connor, deliver a speech on the positive impact of her housing company MyBellaCasa on Queensland residents escaping domestic violence

David Sharaz, the partner of former Federal Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, also made a derogatory comment about the visit, sharing Langbroek’s photo on Twitter with the caption: ‘In Queensland, this is how the LNP uses parliament outside office hours during sitting weeks’ .

He later claimed his comment had ‘nothing to do with the women in the photo’, but only emphasized ‘how the Queensland Chamber and Parliament is used outside office hours’, adding: ‘This should not be happening’ .

Mr O’Connor replied with a series of photos from previous visits by a number of guests to show that posing for pictures in the Speaker’s chair is normal in Queensland.

In Parliament, Mr Langbroek caught the eye of Ms Palaszczuk after her remark, saying: “It was an outrageous stereotyping of the Prime Minister this morning, suggesting that I was, and I quote her, having ‘a late night rendezvous’ with regard to my Gold Coast guests.

“These couples had bought dinner with me at a charity that I was happy to support.

“Imagine the outrage if I were to make similar comments about the Prime Minister having a late night rendezvous” or say something about her appearance.

“Her judgmental, sexist comments about women in social media comments were completely inappropriate and inappropriate.”

Mr Langbroek shared this photo with his voters on social media

Amanda Camm, shadow minister for the prevention of domestic, family and sexual violence, also demanded an apology.

She told parliament: ‘On behalf of Tamkika, Brooke, Lauren – wonderful young women in our community – on behalf of all women… the Prime Minister must apologise.

“The imputation of a late night rendezvous is unacceptable and unacceptable by the woman who holds the highest office in this state.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The Prime Minister’s comments were about the lack of respect for the President of the President by a Member of Parliament.

“The Prime Minister didn’t mean to offend and it is surprising that anyone would interpret her words as anything other than respect for the House.

‘The comments were made in question time.

“The Prime Minister withdrew her comments when a member expressed concern.”