Businessman falsely accused of running Asian grooming gang says he considered taking his own life

A businessman falsely accused of running an Asian grooming gang revealed he contemplated suicide after a 22-year-old woman fabricated a series of horrific lies about rape and human trafficking.

Serial liar Eleanor Williams posted graphic images to Facebook in May 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown of self-inflicted injuries claiming she had been trafficked for sexual assault in Blackpool and Amsterdam.

A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight charges of acts of perverting the course of justice.

She alleged that restaurateur Mohammed Ramzan, known as Mo Rammy, had trafficked her since she was 12 and threatened to kill her – allegations he always denied. He also denied having had any contact with Williams, said he received hundreds of death threats and abuse from people as far away as the US, and self-harmed and contemplated suicide.

Eleanor Williams claimed she was assaulted by an Asian gang in Barrow, Cumbria

Mr Ramzan now has a CCTV camera next to his TV in Walney, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria and a court has heard Tommy Robinson, the leader of England’s Defense League, appeared on his doorstep. The lies led to threats, harassment and defamation, as well as damage to his home and vehicles.

Mr Ramzan said, ‘It absolutely ruined me to the point where I hit a bottle on the head. I wanted to kill myself because of the damage it did. The reputation I had built was ruined. My neighbors turned against me. People dropped me. I’ve lived in hell.’

In July 2019, Mr Ramzan was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and investigated for three weeks, but no charges were brought.

When the allegations became public in May 2020, Ramzan said he had received hundreds of threatening or abusive messages through Facebook.

He said, “It was like the whole world was against me – literally the whole world.”

Mr Ramzan was one of five named men charged by Williams with involvement in rape or human trafficking.

She was found guilty of eight charges of perverting the course of justice, including two directly related to Mr Ramzan.

Williams alleged that Mr Ramzan was involved in trafficking her to Amsterdam to be sold for sex in 2018, but police found he had been shopping at B&Q on the dates in question. Williams claimed he was involved in trafficking her to ‘parties’ in Blackpool where she was forced to have sex with multiple men.

Preston Crown Court heard Williams later changed her story about Blackpool by telling police that members of a grooming gang had instructed her to lie as a ‘test’.

Mr Ramzan said he was “absolutely ecstatic” that she had been convicted.

After an 11-week trial at Preston Crown Court, Williams was convicted of eight counts of perverting the course of justice

He said, “The truth has come to light. I’ve forgiven her for what she did to my family – otherwise I wouldn’t be able to move on.”

The town’s MP, Simon Fell, said the allegations brought far-right “vultures” to the area and sparked hatred and suspicion during the lockdown.

He said: ‘I was relatively new to the job when the first email came in about Ellie Williams and the now infamous post she posted on Facebook. We were locked up. It was quiet on the streets, people were at home and kept in touch with the world through social media.

‘The walk to my office in Cavendish Street was marked with posters of elephants with the hashtag £JusticeForEllie, and a similar banner hung over the A590 for a while.

“The community was outraged and didn’t know where to go. The images Ellie shared were horrifying.

“The story she told – of groomed, beaten and abused – was every parent’s nightmare and the vultures began to circle – those who make their money and reputation off the misery of others.

The far right has been the most obvious and insidious, with Tommy Robinson’s humiliation adding to tensions in the pursuit of ‘justice’ perhaps the icing on the cake.

“For many people who read about a great injustice done to one of them, this was a perfect opportunity to blow off some steam. But for a sad minority, it ended in violence and intimidation. Soon my operations became littered with families torn apart by the allegations against them, and local people who feared for their safety and that of their children because of the color of their skin.

“For a community like ours, where our geography brings us close, this was unbearable. And it was just heartbreaking to see a lot of these tensions play out during the lockdown, when neighbors were literally each other’s lifelines.

“People’s lives have been ruined because of her stories, and Barrow has been put through the wringer. A man was in prison for a while because of her (false) accusations. Others saw their windows in it. Or received death threats. Others still left the city and have not returned.

And trust in the police has been broken.

“The other person who needs support is Ellie herself. It may be her stories that fueled this fire, and that have genuinely hurt people and the wider community.

“Ultimately, no one commits the kind of physical abuse of their own body we saw in that first Facebook post, or makes up the lies she did, unless they are deeply unwell. I hope she gets the help she needs.’

