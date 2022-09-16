Businessman at the centre of £150m takeover attempt at Bournemouth is NHL franchise owner Bill Foley

<!–

The Las Vegas businessman at the center of a £150m Bournemouth takeover attempt first revealed by Sportsmail is NHL franchise owner Bill Foley.

We reported exclusively on Thursday afternoon that the Premier League club was in talks with a US-based consortium led by a businessman with a background in ice hockey and based in Las Vegas.

And that person is supposed to be Foley, owner of the NHL team the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Foley is chairman of Fidelity National Financial, one of the largest insurance companies in the US, and is said to be worth $1.2 billion.

However, he is most famous for his involvement with the Golden Knights ice hockey franchise.

Sources with knowledge of the proposed deal say Maxim Demin, Bournemouth’s Russian-born owner, is seriously considering selling.

The owner, who is a British national, is said to have appointed US-based company Montminy & Co to identify potential buyers or investors.

Sportsmail has been told that Demin values ​​the club above £150 million.

Talks are believed to be underway and there has been a growing sense in recent months around the club that Russian owner Demin is willing to sell.

If a deal goes through, half of the Premier League would have American owners.

Most recently, Chelsea was bought from longtime owner Roman Abramovich by billionaire businessman Todd Boehly and investment firm Clearlake Capital in a deal worth £4.25 billion.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City also have majority or minority Americans.

In 2020, Demin considered an approach to buy the club by an Arab consortium that included members of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

At the time, the proposed deal collapsed on price as the group was only willing to pay £140 million, while Demin wanted considerably more.

Bournemouth’s return to the highest level is overshadowed by the sacking of Scott Parker

But the US group would be more willing to pay the kind of money that would be enough to make an ownership deal, with Demin ready to sell.

The Cherries reclaimed their place in the Premier League at the end of last season, automatically promoting them out of the championship under Scott Parker – increasing the club’s market value.

Bournemouth’s return to the top tier, however, was overshadowed by the sacking of Parker, just four games into the new season.

Demin and other senior Bournemouth executives were tired of Parker’s public digs over the club’s transfer policy over the summer. Parker’s firing was not linked to results.

Gary O’Neil has been appointed interim head coach, leading the club to four points from a possible six since Parker’s departure.