Business profile: Runyan’s Jewelers to host Santa Claus on Saturday

New owner Erin Moller promises to deliver same, traditional commitment to customers
CAMAS — There is a new owner, but the same traditional focus on community and customer service remains at a fixture in downtown Camas.
To celebrate her first Christmas as owner of Runyan’s Jewelers, Erin Moller is inviting guests to the store for some holiday cheer on Saturday, including a visit from Santa Claus, hot cocoa, carolers, and more.
“It’s open to anyone,” Moller said. “No purchase required. We will have a lot of good sales going on, but this is all about the community.”
Runyan’s Jewelers has been part of the community for 76 years now.
Moller grew up in Camas and was friends with many in the Runyan family. After she graduated from college, she came to work at Runyan’s Jewelers. And even when she worked full time in nonprofit healthcare for 20 years, Moller often would come back to work at the store on the weekends.
When she learned of the opportunity to buy the business, well, it was just perfect for Moller.
“Why not come back and do this and try to honor what the Runyan family has done in this community for years?” Moller said.
Runyan’s Jewelers will continue to have a jewelry repair shop on site, and the dedication to customers will always be the mission, Moller said.
Any and all customers, too.
“There is a misconception that all we offer is high-end jewelry. That’s not true,” Moller said. “We will meet people where they are. If you want a sterling silver pendant, we will find that for you if we don’t have it. Customer service is what we pride ourselves on. That’s what the Runyans always did for people.”
If you go:
What: Cookies and cocoa with Santa
Where: Runyan’s Jewelers, 327 NE Fourth Ave., Camas
When: Saturday, Dec. 17. (Santa will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.)
More information: Call 360-834-2992 or visit: www.facebook.com/runyansjewelers
Moller has been in the store for years during the holiday season. It is special. Now, she gets to experience it as the owner.
“The energy is really fun,” Moller said. “The most fun part is when a parent brings in their children to buy a gift for the other parents, and the kids get to pick something out. It’s really, really fun.”
Moller also appreciates the repeat business that lasts for generations. Runyan’s has sold wedding sets to couples who now have grandchildren who shop at the store.
That connection, that legacy, Moller said, is important.
“Jewelry is a story. ‘This is my grandmother’s ring. It’s really important to me.’ We all love people. And jewelry is really just people telling stories,” Moller said.
More memories can be made Saturday at the shop.
Also read:
-
Business Profile: A&M Junk Removal and Hauling makes life cleaner
Anthony and Michelle Covas building A&M Junk Removal and Hauling LLC, looking to take care of junk, or haul something, or take whatever similar type job out there, all with a smile and some small talk to make for a better day.
-
Business profile: Runyan’s Jewelers to host Santa Claus on Saturday
Erin Moller, who has worked at Runyan’s Jewelers for years, is celebrating her first holiday season as the owner of the iconic downtown Camas business, and she is inviting people to the store on Saturday to meet Santa Claus.
-
Identity Clark County selects Kim Hamlik as 2023 Ed Lynch Honorary Director
The business leaders group Identity Clark County has selected Kim Hamlik to fill the Ed Lynch Board Seat, an honorary one-year term on its board of directors.
-
Opinion: Government agency creates program to fight costly small business regulations created by government agency programs
Mark Harmsworth of the Washington Policy Center wants Commerce to refocus the $3.1 million it is spending to reduce the barriers the state created into simplifying the rules that are causing the problem in the first place.
-
Prefabricated facade installed at Bonneville Power Administration redevelopment project in Vancouver
Mortenson, a leading developer and design-builder in Oregon, along with Portland-based Opsis Architecture, California-based DGA Architects, and Wilsonville-based contractor and fabricator Western Partitions, Inc., completed installation in late October of a prefabricated building enclosure system on the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) Ross Complex Technical Services Building in Vancouver.
-
State of Washington grants $32.5 million stimulus to boost small businesses
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced 22 grants totaling $32.5 million to small business development from the state’s Small Business Innovation Fund, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.
-
Washington plummets in state business tax index over capital gains tax
Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.