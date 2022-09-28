Business news site Fast Company forced to shut down its ENTIRE website after racist hack

Millions of iPhone users were stunned after a news site was hacked and Apple News sent an “obscene and racist” message around the world.

The two reports, published by the business and media magazine Fast Company, came one after the other and read: ‘N****** TONGUE MY ANUS. THRAX WAS HERE.’

Subscribers to the media publication turned to Twitter shocked by the push notifications. Apple News usually sends its users a curated list of stories to read.

One twitter user said, “Is it just me, or did anyone else get this notification from Fast Company Apple News?”

Another wrote, in a shocked GIF: ‘Has Fast Company just been hacked????? Because the message that just came on my phone!’

News publishers using the Apple News aggregation app can connect their digital publishing tools to Apple News to send push notifications to Apple customers.

Twitter users posted their shock (pictured) after receiving two racist and vulgar push notifications from US business and media publication Fast Company

Fast Company had to shut down its website on Tuesday night after the site was hacked and sent ‘obscene and racist’ notifications to Apple users (pictured)

Subscribers were perplexed by the bizarre hack, some posted their confusion on Twitter

Fast Company apologized on social media, saying they don’t support “such abhorrent language” on their platform

Fast Company is owned by publishing house Mansueto Ventures LLC

Fast Company said hackers broke into those publishing tools.

Hackers sent two “obscene and racist push notifications” about a minute apart, Fast Company said in a tweet, adding that it had suspended the Apple News feed until the situation was resolved.

“We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed and shut down FastCompany.com until we are sure the situation has been resolved,” the publication said.

The Fast Company website was down and the page showed a 404 error Tuesday night.

In a subsequent tweet after the shutdown, Fast Company said its content management system — software used by news outlets to publish and manage their stories — had been hacked to send the notifications.

Apple News said in a tweet that it had shut down Fast Company’s channel.

Fast Company said it had suffered a “seemingly related” hack of its website earlier Sunday afternoon, when similar language appeared on its homepage, which left the site offline for about two hours.

Fast Company is owned by publishing house Mansueto Ventures LLC.