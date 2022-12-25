Business expects China to lift trade bans quietly, slowly

Senator Wong would not be drawn on a possible visit to China by Anthony Albanese, saying it was a matter of taking steps in a calm and considered way.

“We have agreed to maintain high-level engagement and we have agreed to a further dialogue in a range of those areas,” Senator Wong said.

“Particularly in the context of trade, there was a discussion about opportunities for further dialogue to work through how we might do what I think is in the best interest of both countries and consumers in both countries and certainly in terms of Australian exporters and Chinese consumers, and that is for the trade blockages to be removed.

“Ultimately, we believe it is possible to grow our bilateral relationship, safeguard our national interest if we manage our differences wisely.”

Business and the Albanese government expect any relaxation of Chinese trade sanctions will be done incrementally and without fanfare.

‘Great importance’: Xi

Before the meeting, China’s leader Xi Jinping said that he was willing to work with Australia to “advance relations”.

He exchanged congratulatory messages with Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, state media reported.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations,” Mr Xi said.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Senator Wong for the sixth Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, the first visit by an Australian minister to China in more than three years.

Although Senator Wong had already flagged she would press China over restrictions on what had been $20 billion of Australian exports, and the detention of journalist Cheng Lei and pro-democracy commentator Yang Hengjun, she and ambassador to China Graham Fletcher also wanted a restoration of the other channels for dialogue under Australia’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China.

These are annual leaders’ talks and the Strategic Economic Dialogue, which brings together the treasurer and trade minister with their Chinese opposites. China suspended these as the bilateral relationship soured.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong meets her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, AAP

Foreign Minister Penny Wong with Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher in Beijing. AAP

“Those three elements jointly let us cover the full spectrum of our interests here in the relationship which as you know are very broad,” Mr Fletcher said.

Optimism has grown that there is an end in sight to China’s trade sanctions after an article posted on the social media account of China’s General Administration of Customs this week encouraged consumers to buy Australian lobsters – one of the products targeted in 2020.

Tasmanian Rock Lobster Fishers Association chief executive Rene Hidding said there had been no indications the Chinese market was about to reopen. He said there would be a wariness about going back into China, but Chinese consumers’ willingness to pay a premium would lure back suppliers.

“Whenever it does come back there will be a strong rush back, but there will be longer-term thinkers who want to maintain a percentage of their turnover in new markets in case this happens again,” he said.

Western Australia lobster industry sources said their customers in China were still unable to get import licences, but acknowledged that could change very quickly.

They did not expect exports to resume before Chinese New Year, traditionally a period of peak demand, but were optimistic of a breakthrough in 2023.

Australia China Business Council president David Olsson said there was nothing concrete in terms of affected exports being confirmed they could go back into China, but there had been some stirrings.

“What our members are reporting is that over the last month or so, many of their Chinese partners [distributors etc] have been reconnecting. We are watching to see if this translates into actual new deals,” he said.

Mr Olsson said he expected any moves to end the restrictions on Australian exports would be handled bureaucratically.

“There is a question of saving face here, and I expect it would be like the customs announcement [regarding lobsters]. There will be an announcement at customs or departmental level that things are back to normal,” he said.

Mr Olsson said Chinese officials would be aware there was a high level of expectation that the trade strikes would end in coming months.

“If we don’t start to see that something will happen, people will get pretty despondent pretty quickly. The Chinese will be reading that carefully,” he said.

Albanese government sources said it was not anticipated China would remove trade sanctions as a direct consequence of Senator Wong’s visit. They expected when they were lifted, it would be done quietly in a staged way.

Most of the goods targeted by China have been affected ostensibly by quality control and environmental checks, and never formally banned. Those impediments could easily be removed.

But World Trade Organisation reports into Australia’s challenge to China’s punitive tariffs on barley and wine are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2023.

Chinese state television reported before Senator Wong’s meeting that Mr Xi had exchanged congratulatory messages with Mr Hurley and Mr Albanese.

“I am willing to work with Australia to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, adhere to the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, promote the sustainable development of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, and continue to benefit the two countries and the two peoples,” Mr Xi was reported as saying.

Chinese television also said Premier Li Keqiang and Mr Albanese had exchanged congratulatory messages.

Chinese state-run newspaper The Global Times said in an editorial that ending the trade dispute would depend on an “overall thawing” of the bilateral relationship.

“There will be no end to frustrations about bilateral economic and trade co-operation if the relationship between China and Australia continues to be stuck in deep freeze,” the editorial said.

Before the meeting, China called on the Albanese government to “seek common ground while reserving differences” when asked about Senator Wong’s comments that releasing two detained Australians would be beneficial to restoring the relationship.

“It is hoped that the Australian side will uphold the spirit of mutual respect and seek common ground while reserving differences, and work with China to push the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership back to the track of healthy and stable development,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman would not comment specifically on the detentions or on the Albanese government’s call for China to lift sanctions against Australian exports.

WITH BRAD THOMPSON